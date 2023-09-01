Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

April 1 at Toronto: Another rematch from last season's playoffs, the Panthers made quick work of the Maple Leafs in Round 2, dispatching them in just five games to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final. Given the date, this contest might also have playoff implications as both teams buckle up for the homestretch. Always an exciting matchup with razor-thin margins, eight of the nine games - including the playoffs - between Florida and Toronto last season were decided by just one goal. Of those tight eight games, five of them went to overtime.