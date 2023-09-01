The Florida Panthers took center stage during their run to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
Can't-Miss Road Games for the Panthers in 2023-24
Looking at the national broadcast schedule for this season, that's where they'll remain.
Quickly becoming must-see TV for fans both in and outside of South Florida, the Panthers have 12 games that will be broadcast nationally in 2023-24. Seven of those games will be televised on TNT, ESPN or ABC, while the other five will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Of course, there will also be plenty of action on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports+ as well.
Here's a quick look at the full national broadcast schedule:
Nov. 8:at Washington (TNT), 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 14:at San Jose (ESPN+/Hulu), 10:30 p.m.
Nov. 22: Boston (TNT), 7 p.m.
Dec. 6:Dallas (TNT), 7 p.m.
Feb. 14: at Pittsburgh (TNT), 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 27: Buffalo (ESPN+/Hulu), 7 p.m.
March 16:Tampa Bay (ESPN+/Hulu), 6 p.m.
March 21:Nashville (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.
March 23: at New York Rangers (ABC), 8 p.m.
April 6:at Boston (ABC), 3:30 p.m.
April 11: Columbus (ESPN+/Hulu), 7:30 p.m.
April 16:Toronto (ESPN), 7:30 p.m.
When the Panthers are at home, there's no question that the arena is the best place to be. But when the Cats hit the road, the couch is often king. With that in mind -- and with buzz starting to build with this broadcast news -- here's a quick look at a few can't miss road games this season.
Oct. 12 at Minnesota:Hockey is back! The Panthers will open up their 2023-24 campaign on the road against Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild. Finding success in the North Star State, the Panthers went 2-0 against Minnesota last season. In those two games, Eetu Luostarinen, who inked a three-year contract extension with the Panthers this summer, led the team with a pair of goals.
Oct. 30 at Boston:What's the scariest thing that someone can dress up as for Halloween in Boston? It might be Carter Verhaeghe. On the day before the spookiest holiday of the year, the Panthers will return to the scene of their Round 1 series win against the Bruins at TD Garden in last year's playoffs. Verhaeghe, who ranks first in playoff goals on the franchise's all-time list, buried the game-winner in overtime in Game 7 to help the Panthers stun the 65-win Bruins.
Nov. 4 at Chicago:The Panthers will get their first look at the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft when they make their lone visit to the Windy City to battle highly-touted forward Connor Bedard. In his final season in juniors in 2022-23, the 18-year-old phenom led the WHL with 143 points.
Nov. 8 at Washington:The Cats are ready for their close-up! For their first nationally televised game this season, the Panthers will clash with the Capitals on TNT. After beating Washington in Round 1 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers went a perfect 3-0 against them during the regular season in 2022-23. In those games, six different Cats recorded at least three points.
Nov. 27 at Ottawa: This is a game that every NHL fan should want to "Chuk" out. Pitting brother against brother, Matthew and Brady Tkachuk will go head-to-head when the Panthers try to best the Senators. The Panthers went 2-1 against Ottawa last season, with Matthew (one goal, four assists) getting the better of Brady (two goals, one assist) in the individual points competition.
Dec. 16 at Edmonton:The Panthers will try to slow down the NHL's reigning MVP when they visit Connor McDavid and the Oilers. McDavid, who won his third Hart Trophy and fifth Art Ross Trophy last season, led the NHL with a whopping 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in 2022-23. No stranger to playing big games in Edmonton, Sam Bennett, who spent his first seven NHL season in Calgary, led the Panthers in goals (2) and points (3) against the Oilers last season.
Jan. 4 at Vegas:The Panthers will look for some revenge when they travel to Sin City for a Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Golden Knights. Despite losing the series, the Panthers earned their first-ever win in the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 overtime win against Vegas in Game 3. In the series, Brandon Montour and Sam Bennett led Florida with four points each.
Feb. 17 at Tampa Bay:For those of you that opt to not venture across Alligator Alley to shout "Red!" at Amalie Arena, this battle between cross-state rivals will still be enjoyable at home. Over the past three seasons, the Cats have had the edge in the Sunshine State Showdown, winning 9 of 16 head-to-head matchups in that span. Getting his first taste of the rivalry, Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers in goals (3), assists (5) and points (8) against the Bolts in 2022-23.
April 1 at Toronto: Another rematch from last season's playoffs, the Panthers made quick work of the Maple Leafs in Round 2, dispatching them in just five games to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Final. Given the date, this contest might also have playoff implications as both teams buckle up for the homestretch. Always an exciting matchup with razor-thin margins, eight of the nine games - including the playoffs - between Florida and Toronto last season were decided by just one goal. Of those tight eight games, five of them went to overtime.
Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the top home games in 2023-24 for the Cats!
For road games, stay tuned to for information on future watch parties.