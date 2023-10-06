Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

You can stop asking.
Yes, it’s finally October.
That means it’s time to dust off your foam claw, grab that jersey out of your closet and start making plans to spend a lot of time at Amerant Bank Arena in the coming weeks and months.
With the Panthers about to drop the puck, here's a few games you can't miss at Amerant Bank Arena in 2023-24
You can stop asking.
Yes, it’s finally October.
That means it’s time to dust off your foam claw, grab that jersey out of your closet and start making plans to spend a lot of time at Amerant Bank Arena in the coming weeks and months.
The Cats are back.
After clawing their way to the Stanley Cup Final this past season, the Panthers will soon begin their defense of their Eastern Conference crown as they work to get back to the promised land.
Thanks in large part to the energy they receive from the fans in the stands, the Panthers have made their barn one of the toughest places for opposing teams to visit over the past couple of seasons. Since 2020-21, they rank first in goals (438) and tied for second in wins (77) at home.
What will this season have in store?
You’ve got to be there to find out.
With that in mind, here’s a few home games fans shouldn’t miss in 2023-24.
For a full schedule, click here.
Oct. 19 vs. Toronto: Let’s get it started! In their first home game of the season, the reigning Eastern Conference champions will battle the Maple Leafs to Amerant Bank Arena. The last time these two teams saw each other, Nick Cousins scored in overtime to lift the Panthers to a series-clinching win at Toronto in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. With both squads hoping to win the Atlantic Division this season, this should be a great Home Opener.
For tickets, click here.
Nov. 10 vs. Carolina: Who could forget the last time the Hurricanes came to town? Five seconds left on the clock. Matthew Tkachuk. Game over. Ring a bell? Meeting for the first time since that epic goal capped off a stunning sweep of Carolina in the Eastern Conference Final, the Panthers will see if there’s still some of that magic left in their sticks when they host the Hurricanes for a rematch. Additionally, the Panthers will also celebrate their annual Military Appreciation Night.
For tickets, click here.
Nov. 22 vs. Boston: How will the Bruins respond after being on the wrong end of one of the greatest upsets in NHL history? We’ll soon find out. Back in Sunrise for the first time since they let a 3-1 series lead over the Panthers slip through their fingers in the Eastern Conference First Round, the boys from Boston will be looking for payback in this highly-anticipated tilt. While the games between the Panthers and Bruins are always worth the price of admission, the bad blood left over from last year’s playoffs should lead to the intensity being cranked up to 11 in this battle.
For tickets, click here.
Dec. 2 vs. New York Islanders: Yeehaw! Whether you plan to arrive by car or by horse, Amerant Bank Arena will be the place to be when the Panthers celebrate their first-ever “Cats ‘N Cowboys Night” against the Islanders. A night for fans of country music, blue jeans and cowboy hats, this game will certainly have a one-of-a-kind twang to it. As for their opponent, the Panthers took two of three games against the Islanders in 2022-23, including a 3-2 win on home ice in October.
For tickets, click here.
Dec. 23 vs. Vegas: Could you ask for a better gift around the holidays than this game? A rematch of last season’s Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers will have a good opportunity to get some revenge against the reigning-champion Knights. While no one wants to land on the naughty list at this time of the year, you have to expect some hard-nosed play in this game.
For tickets, click here.
Jan. 19 vs. Minnesota: You don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away to enjoy great hockey. In addition to hosting the Wild, the Cats will celebrate their annual “Star Wars Night” this game. As always, a special ticket package will be available, with an awesome shirt reveal coming soon. Whether you’re a Jedi, a Sith or just someone that wants to see some goals, this night will have something for everyone. In 2022-23, the Panthers won both of their meetings against the Wild.
For tickets, click here.
Feb. 20 vs. Senators: It’s Tkachuk times two! Brothers Matthew and Brady will battle it out when the Panthers host the Senators in this family-centric showdown. Florida came out on top in two of three head-to-head matchups against Ottawa in 2022-23, with Matthew racking up five points (one goal, four assists) in those contests. With both teams also heading into this season with high expectations, there’s a chance this game also means something in the Atlantic Division.
For tickets, click here.
March 9 vs. Calgary: Whether you’re a kid or just a kid at heart, “Kids Day” is always a blast at Amerant Bank Arena. Making sure no one misses their bedtime, the Panthers and Flames will drop the puck at 4 p.m. ET. Adding to the excitement, you always know Matthew Tkachuk will bring his A-game against his former team. Stay tuned for more info on “Kids Day” activations.
For tickets, click here.
March 16 vs. Tampa Bay: Fans will have to wait a while until the Battle of Florida reaches Sunrise this season. But, as always, it should be more than worth it. With potential playoff implications in play at this point of the season, the Panthers will look to get the upper hand on their cross-state rivals in this contest, which is the lone regular-season contest that the two clubs will play at Amerant Bank Arena. Considering they just combined for 160 penalty minutes in their preseason matchup in Orlando this week, you can expect even more intensity this time around. In 2022-23, the Floridian foes split their season series. In their two wins, the Panthers outscored the Lightning 11-2, with Eetu Luostarinen finding the back of the net in both games.
For tickets, click here.
So, Cats fans, which games are you looking forward to the most?