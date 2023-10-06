Can’t-Miss Home Games for the Panthers in 2023-24

The Cats are back.

After clawing their way to the Stanley Cup Final this past season, the Panthers will soon begin their defense of their Eastern Conference crown as they work to get back to the promised land.

Thanks in large part to the energy they receive from the fans in the stands, the Panthers have made their barn one of the toughest places for opposing teams to visit over the past couple of seasons. Since 2020-21, they rank first in goals (438) and tied for second in wins (77) at home.

What will this season have in store?

You’ve got to be there to find out.

With that in mind, here’s a few home games fans shouldn’t miss in 2023-24.

Oct. 19 vs. Toronto: Let’s get it started! In their first home game of the season, the reigning Eastern Conference champions will battle the Maple Leafs to Amerant Bank Arena. The last time these two teams saw each other, Nick Cousins scored in overtime to lift the Panthers to a series-clinching win at Toronto in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. With both squads hoping to win the Atlantic Division this season, this should be a great Home Opener.

