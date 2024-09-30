Boqvist ‘has the lead’ for spot on Panthers’ top power-play unit

FORT LAUDERDALE – It seems like a perfect fit.

Heading into his first season with the Florida Panthers, it appears that Adam Boqvist has the inside track to land the vacant quarterback job on the team’s top power-play unit.

Prior to Monday’s preseason matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the 24-year-old defenseman was practicing in that spot during morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Last season with Columbus, he averaged 2:05 of ice time on the power play per game.

“He’s got some experience with it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “The thing I like the most of what I’m seeing is the communication between the other players and the guy at the top – what they like, when they want the puck released and what angle they’re looking for tips.”

That communication is aided by consistency.

While Boqvist will try to fill the void left by Brandon Montour’s departure to the Seattle Kraken in free agency, the rest of the team’s top unit – which includes Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk – remains fully intact from last season's run to the Stanley Cup.

In 2023-24, Florida ranked eighth in the NHL with the extra attacker at 23.8%.

“We’ve got four guys that have spent some time together,” Maurice said.

In many ways, the Panthers are still evolving with the man advantage. Last season, the big change was Verhaeghe’s long-awaited ascension to the top unit. That move worked out in a big way as the man they call “Swagu” went on to record a career-high 21 power-play points.

Now, the goal is to do the same with Boqvist.

“We have other players that can do it, but that’s really what his strength is and what he’s good at,” Maurice said. “When we come to camp, we ask that question about every player – what are they good at? Then we try to put them in that position as early as we possibly can.”

Playing in more than 50 games just once in his first five seasons in the NHL, the Panthers are banking that a now-healthy Boqvist will break out. A growing trend in South Florida, it wouldn’t be the first time a player has found a new lease on their hockey life after joining the Panthers.

From Verhaeghe to Gustav Forsling, there’s just something in the water down here that untaps potential.

So far, Boqvist’s new teammates have been impressed.

“He’s been great,” said Reinhart, who led the NHL with 27 power-play goals last season. “I think just the confidence he’s show. I think him being up there, being able to touch the puck and get familiar with us is only going to help with his overall game. It’s been a great start.”

It looks good on paper.

It looks good in practice.

Now, it’s just seeing how it’ll look when things get real.

“We do pay attention to what they do in practice,” Maurice said. “We put the big guys together. Our first practice with special teams had all the people we will use on special teams [this season], and it (the power play) has looked good. It’s looked right.”

While nothing is set in stone, the early results on Boqvist have been promising.

“He looks like he’s got the lead on that,” Maurice.

Fans can get a first-hand look at Boqvist on the power play when the Panthers host the Lightning for a preseason tilt at Amerant Bank Arena tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.

To learn how to watch from home, click HERE.