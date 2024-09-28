Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the 2024-25 season Panthers Radio Network presented by Baptist Health.

As an extension of their robust partnership with the Florida Panthers, Baptist Health will become the entitlement partner of the Panthers Radio Network through the 2026-27 season, receiving a plethora of brand commercials, mentions and recognitions during the broadcast.

“Baptist Health is thrilled to expand upon our partnership with the defending Stanley Cup champions,” said Christine Kotler, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Baptist Health. “This collaboration reflects our deep commitment to the Panthers organization and continued engagement with an extremely passionate fanbase. We are proud to be part of the Panthers' journey and to amplify the excitement of every game on air, for seasons to come.”

Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM will continue to serve as the Panthers flagship station, broadcasting all 82 regular season games, as well as playoff contests. Throughout the season, games can also be heard across Florida on iHeart Media’s 1230 The Gambler (Palm Beach),

“Real Radio” 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast) and Florida Keys Media's WCTH-FM Thunder Country 100.3 (Florida Keys). For the tenth season, the broadcast team of play-by-play announcer Doug Plagens and color analyst Bill Lindsay will call the action.

All stations a part of the Panthers Radio Network will feature interviews and segments with Panthers personalities including players and management. In addition to the Panthers Radio Network, Plagens’ and Lindsay’s broadcasts of all games can be heard at FloridaPanthers.com, the NHL Mobile App, free Audacy App, SiriusXM satellite radio and channel 931 on the SiriusXM Mobile App.

UPCOMING PROGRAMMING

Live coverage of the Saturday, Sept. 28 preseason matchup between the Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes will begin at 6 p.m. on the Radio Network with a pregame show starting at 5:30 p.m.

The annual AM 560 Sports WQAM preseason special will air live Thursday, Oct. 3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Fans can tune-in on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the first installment of the weekly Panthers Insider Show from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with new episodes airing every Saturday this season.

The Florida Panthers season-opening broadcast on Tuesday, Oct. 8 will air on 104.3 The Shark, with pregame coverage of the banner raising starting at 6:30 p.m. and game coverage at 7 p.m.

For full station information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Radio.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 12 hospitals, more than 26,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences. In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.