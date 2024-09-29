RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Nothing like a little preseason payback.

After enduring an 8-2 defeat in Raleigh on Friday, the Florida Panthers responded with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Clawing back from down 4-1, Florida’s youthful lineup showed plenty of poise in the win.

“You’d like to see the young players show how they’d handle it,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We didn’t have a whole lot going in the first period, and then we started skating a little better.”

Left with too much space to work, Jackson Blake got the Hurricanes on the board early in the first period when he picked a corner from inside the right circle to make it 1-0 at 2:22.

Helping to limit the damage, Chris Driedger came up with a pair of big stops in rapid succession from in tight to keep the deficit at one just before the 12-minute mark.

Netting his second goal of the preseason, Patrick Giles, who is preparing for his third full season in the pros, evened the scored for Florida when he blew past a defender, cut to the net and tipped a feed from Ryan McAllister past Spencer Martin to make it 1-1 at 14:35.