Q&A: Mikkola ready to build on strong debut season with Panthers 

OLIVE: How does it feel to be back just a few months after hoisting the Stanley Cup?

MIKKOLA: It feels good. It’s always good to see all the boys. As everybody knows, we’re a tight group. It’s fun to come here, practice, go hard and a battle against each other. It’s kind of a waiting game right now. We’re just waiting for the season to start.

OLIVE: I’ve heard a lot of players – both new and old – talk about the hunger in the locker room right now. How does this team’s internal drive compare to last season?

MIKKOLA: It’s different. Now we know how it feels to win [the Cup]. There are unreal feelings after you win, and now you just want those feelings again.

OLIVE: What does it mean to have so many players returning from last year’s championship team?

MIKKOLA: It’s a good thing for us. It’s pretty much the same core. Last year it was pretty similar -- a few guys left and I was one of the guys coming in. It’s good to have those new guys, too. Everybody who came here, I think they’re going to be very good for us.

OLIVE: With Brandon Montour now in Seattle, you’re going to have a new partner on the blue line this season. Right now, you’re playing a bit with Dmitry Kulikov. After spending some time together last season, what do you like about playing with him?

MIKKOLA: I started last season with Kuli, and it worked pretty well. He’s a good D that can play the right and left side. I think we play a simple game. Both of us think the game the same. We want to get the puck to the forwards and move it quick. I think that’s why it works.

OLIVE: How different has training camp been after such a short offseason? When there’s no time to build up rust, does it make it easier to get back into the swing of things?

MIKKOLA: I don’t think it’s much different. In the end, it always feels normal. When I was in Finland, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go back.’ I’m always happy to come here. It feels like last year.

OLIVE: How much more at home do you feel heading into your second as a Panther?

MIKKOLA: I love it here. When I first came, it was a no-brainer to come here. I think it was the best decision that I’ve made so far. It’s been unreal all the time. Right now, it’s raining a little bit, but the weather is always nice. There’s a lot of good restaurants. There’s no boring time here. This new rink is also so nice for us. The location is so, so good. It’s unbelievable.

OLIVE: Crazy to think in just over a month the Panthers will be playing the Dallas Stars in Finland as part of the 2024 Global Series. How excited are you play an NHL back home?

MIKKOLA: I’m very excited. It’s city (Tampere) where I played. I was there my last season in Finland. They have a new rink that I’ve never played on. I saw it once and it looks unreal. It’s also nice to play in front of all your friends and family and people that haven’t’ seen me play in a while.

OLIVE: The Panthers just announced that there will be a championship ring ceremony on Oct. 7. What do you think it’s going to feel like to put that Cup ring on for the first time?

MIKKOLA: It’s probably pretty nice [laughs]. I don’t even know what kind of ring we get. It’s a one-of-a-kind day. I don’t really know what to expect.

OIVE: And then the next day you’ll raise the banner!

MIKKOLA: That’s what I’m waiting for. It’s the Home Opener with the banner and it’s also against the Boston Bruins. Those are always hard, heavy games. With what happened last year [in the playoff against them], it’s going to be electric.

