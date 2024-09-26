Q&A: Mikkola ready to build on strong debut season with Panthers 

Panthers defenseman talks summer with Stanley, chasing another championship and more!

Niko-Mikkola-Training-Camp-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Niko Mikkola is ready to run it back.

A big-time addition to the blue line for the Florida Panthers prior to last season, the 28-year-old defenseman played an important role in helping bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida.

A fixture on the team’s second defensive pairing and the penalty kill, Mikkola registered a career-high 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 82 games, while also leading Florida in hits (198) and blocks (124). In the postseason, he tacked on two goals, two assists in 24 games.

Still, head coach Paul Maurice doesn’t believe the big Finn has sniffed his ceiling.

“Right from the start of training camp last year, he fit in and then came hard at the identity of the team,” he said. “The way he plays is the way we want our team to play. I think he’s just found the perfect home. We value his game. He’s strong, fitter, faster this year.”

Following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday, I had a chance to sit down with Mikkola to talk about his busy summer, a second season in Florida and more!

OLIVE: How was your first summer as a Stanley Cup champion?

MIKKOLA: It was amazing. Shorter than usual, but it was a one-of-a-kind summer. My day with the Cup was awesome. I also had time to spend with my family, practice and get ready for the new season.

OLIVE: How did you spend your day with the Cup?

MIKKOLA: I took it to my city, my hometown. We went to a big square with lots of people. We had a signing, and people could come take a picture with me and the Cup. I also went to my old rink. They painted a picture of me on the wall there, so that was pretty cool. After that, it was just friends and family, a private party for us.

OLIVE: How does it feel to be back just a few months after hoisting the Stanley Cup?

MIKKOLA: It feels good. It’s always good to see all the boys. As everybody knows, we’re a tight group. It’s fun to come here, practice, go hard and a battle against each other. It’s kind of a waiting game right now. We’re just waiting for the season to start.

OLIVE: I’ve heard a lot of players – both new and old – talk about the hunger in the locker room right now. How does this team’s internal drive compare to last season?

MIKKOLA: It’s different. Now we know how it feels to win [the Cup]. There are unreal feelings after you win, and now you just want those feelings again.

OLIVE: What does it mean to have so many players returning from last year’s championship team?

MIKKOLA: It’s a good thing for us. It’s pretty much the same core. Last year it was pretty similar -- a few guys left and I was one of the guys coming in. It’s good to have those new guys, too. Everybody who came here, I think they’re going to be very good for us.

OLIVE: With Brandon Montour now in Seattle, you’re going to have a new partner on the blue line this season. Right now, you’re playing a bit with Dmitry Kulikov. After spending some time together last season, what do you like about playing with him?

MIKKOLA: I started last season with Kuli, and it worked pretty well. He’s a good D that can play the right and left side. I think we play a simple game. Both of us think the game the same. We want to get the puck to the forwards and move it quick. I think that’s why it works.

OLIVE: How different has training camp been after such a short offseason? When there’s no time to build up rust, does it make it easier to get back into the swing of things?

MIKKOLA: I don’t think it’s much different. In the end, it always feels normal. When I was in Finland, I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m ready to go back.’ I’m always happy to come here. It feels like last year.

OLIVE: How much more at home do you feel heading into your second as a Panther?

MIKKOLA: I love it here. When I first came, it was a no-brainer to come here. I think it was the best decision that I’ve made so far. It’s been unreal all the time. Right now, it’s raining a little bit, but the weather is always nice. There’s a lot of good restaurants. There’s no boring time here. This new rink is also so nice for us. The location is so, so good. It’s unbelievable.

OLIVE: Crazy to think in just over a month the Panthers will be playing the Dallas Stars in Finland as part of the 2024 Global Series. How excited are you play an NHL back home?

MIKKOLA: I’m very excited. It’s city (Tampere) where I played. I was there my last season in Finland. They have a new rink that I’ve never played on. I saw it once and it looks unreal. It’s also nice to play in front of all your friends and family and people that haven’t’ seen me play in a while.

OLIVE: The Panthers just announced that there will be a championship ring ceremony on Oct. 7. What do you think it’s going to feel like to put that Cup ring on for the first time?

MIKKOLA: It’s probably pretty nice [laughs]. I don’t even know what kind of ring we get. It’s a one-of-a-kind day. I don’t really know what to expect.

OIVE: And then the next day you’ll raise the banner!

MIKKOLA: That’s what I’m waiting for. It’s the Home Opener with the banner and it’s also against the Boston Bruins. Those are always hard, heavy games. With what happened last year [in the playoff against them], it’s going to be electric.

For tickets to the ring ceremony, click HERE.

News Feed

INJURY: Sourdif to miss ‘three or four weeks’ after suffering injury in practice

RECAP: Lightning 8, Panthers 7

PROSPECTS: Sawchyn getting more comfortable in second NHL camp

Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Oct. 7

Territory Talk: Early Training Camp Observations (Ep. 317)

INJURY: Nosek expected to miss ‘weeks, not days’ with upper-body injury

Florida Panthers Launch ‘Panthers Plus’ In Conjunction with ViewLift and Scripps Sports

Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason

RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Predators 2 (Game 1)

Barkov takes Stanley Cup to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

Panthers set to return to Amerant Bank Arena for first time since winning Stanley Cup

Bennett: ‘Everyone seems to be just as hungry to win again’

‘I have to earn my spot’: Balinskis wants to take another step with Panthers

Hispanic Excellence: Mission-Driven Leaders

Training Camp: ‘It’s a lot of fun, but it’s hard work’