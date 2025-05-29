‘Big goals at big times’: Verhaeghe nets another series-clincher for Panthers

Not a guy you want to leave open.

“Barky is so strong on the puck and Reino (Reinhart) made a good play at the blue line to get the puck to Barky there and I kind of let him do his thing,” Verhaeghe said while breaking down his latest big goal. “He took on one guy and then two guys and then gave the puck to me with a pretty open net. An unbelievable play by Barky at a critical time.”

A big reason for the Panthers taking the Eastern Conference in five games, Verhaeghe recorded six points (two goals, four assists) and had a +3 plus/minus rating in the series.

Playing at his usual high level throughout the entire playoffs, No. 23 has produced 14 points (six goals, eight assists), 48 hits, and two game-winning goals in 17 games.

They don’t call him Mr. Clutch for nothing.

“Clutch gene,” Evan Rodrigues said with a smile when asked about Verhaeghe’s game-winning goal. “Big goals at big times, it's kind of who he is. He can be quieter for a game and all it takes is one shot for him. He had a couple of great looks on the power play, a handful of minutes before that and then gets a great look, great play by Barky (Barkov). It seems like in those moments he always kind of finds a way to put it in the back of the net.”

Since 2021-22, “Swaggy” has scored 30 goals and 12 game-winning goals in the playoffs.

His 30 goals rank fourth in the NHL in that span, and he also leads in game-winners.

Owning twice as many game-winning goals, the next closest player has six.

As always, the swag has been turned on for the postseason.