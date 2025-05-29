‘Big goals at big times’: Verhaeghe nets another series-clincher for Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. – He did it again.
Finding the back of the net to break a 3-3 tie late in the third period of Game 5, Carter Verhaeghe lifted the Florida Panthers to their third straight Eastern Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.
If you’ve been following his career, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Per NHL Stats, it was Verhaeghe’s third career series-clinching goal, which trails only Max Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen (four each) for the most among all active NHL players.
“He has the nose for the right areas and a great shot,” said teammate Matthew Tkachuk. “It wasn't as easy of a shot as it maybe looked, soft left foot going backwards and putting it top shelf. A great goal, huge goal, and Eastern Conference winning goal, so a pretty big deal there.”
Tied just over midway through the third period, it was an incredible display of hands, strength on the puck, and passing from captain Aleksander Barkov that set up Verhaeghe for his dagger of a goal from right in front of the net on Carolina’s Frederik Andersen.