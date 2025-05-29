‘Big goals at big times’: Verhaeghe nets another series-clincher for Panthers

swaggy-16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – He did it again.

Finding the back of the net to break a 3-3 tie late in the third period of Game 5, Carter Verhaeghe lifted the Florida Panthers to their third straight Eastern Conference title and Stanley Cup Final appearance in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday.

If you’ve been following his career, that shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Per NHL Stats, it was Verhaeghe’s third career series-clinching goal, which trails only Max Pacioretty and Artturi Lehkonen (four each) for the most among all active NHL players.

“He has the nose for the right areas and a great shot,” said teammate Matthew Tkachuk. “It wasn't as easy of a shot as it maybe looked, soft left foot going backwards and putting it top shelf. A great goal, huge goal, and Eastern Conference winning goal, so a pretty big deal there.”

Tied just over midway through the third period, it was an incredible display of hands, strength on the puck, and passing from captain Aleksander Barkov that set up Verhaeghe for his dagger of a goal from right in front of the net on Carolina’s Frederik Andersen.

Verhaeghe makes it 4-3 in the third period against Carolina.

Not a guy you want to leave open.

“Barky is so strong on the puck and Reino (Reinhart) made a good play at the blue line to get the puck to Barky there and I kind of let him do his thing,” Verhaeghe said while breaking down his latest big goal. “He took on one guy and then two guys and then gave the puck to me with a pretty open net. An unbelievable play by Barky at a critical time.”

A big reason for the Panthers taking the Eastern Conference in five games, Verhaeghe recorded six points (two goals, four assists) and had a +3 plus/minus rating in the series.

Playing at his usual high level throughout the entire playoffs, No. 23 has produced 14 points (six goals, eight assists), 48 hits, and two game-winning goals in 17 games.

They don’t call him Mr. Clutch for nothing.

“Clutch gene,” Evan Rodrigues said with a smile when asked about Verhaeghe’s game-winning goal. “Big goals at big times, it's kind of who he is. He can be quieter for a game and all it takes is one shot for him. He had a couple of great looks on the power play, a handful of minutes before that and then gets a great look, great play by Barky (Barkov). It seems like in those moments he always kind of finds a way to put it in the back of the net.”

Since 2021-22, “Swaggy” has scored 30 goals and 12 game-winning goals in the playoffs.

His 30 goals rank fourth in the NHL in that span, and he also leads in game-winners.

Owning twice as many game-winning goals, the next closest player has six.

As always, the swag has been turned on for the postseason.

