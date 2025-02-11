4 Nations Face-Off: How to watch for Panthers fans

It’s going to be must see TV.

From Feb. 12-20, the 4 Nations Face-Off will provide hockey fans with an international best-on-best tournament for the first time in nearly a decade.

“It's going to be awesome,” said Sam Bennett, who will be representing Canada. “I can't wait. It's always a dream to play for your country and represent your country at a best-on-best tournament. It's a huge honor and can't be more excited.”

With a league-leading eight participants, and at least one player per country (Canada, Finland, Sweden, USA), Panthers fans won’t want to miss any of the action.

“I just can't wait for it,” said Matthew Tkachuk, an alternate captain for Team USA. “I think it's going to be a really, really good hockey and something that everybody should look forward to.”

Starting the tournament off on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. ET, Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Canada will take on Gustav Forsling and Sweden.

For the full schedule and how to watch, see below.

MONTREAL, CA | Bell Centre

Wed, Feb. 12, 8pm: CAN vs. SWE | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Thur, Feb. 13, 8pm: USA vs FIN | ESPN+, ESPN; SN, TVAS

Sat, Feb. 15, 1pm: FIN vs SWE | ABC, ESPN+; SN, TVAS

Sat, Feb. 15, 8pm: USA vs. CAN | ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS

*all times ET

BOSTON, MA | TD Garden

Mon, Feb. 17, 1pm: CAN vs. FIN | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Mon, Feb. 17, 8pm: SWE vs. USA | MAX, truTV, TNT; SN, TVAS

Thur, Feb. 20, 8pm: CHAMPIONSHIP GAME | ESPN+, ESPN; SN, TVAS

*all times ET

To stay up to date on everything from the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.