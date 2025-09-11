2025 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You need the starting point’

No shortage of new faces, 14 players will make their Rookie Showcase debut in the Panther sweater.

“I think the thing I’m looking forward to the most is just meeting a lot of the guys,” said Jack Devine, one of the many that will be experiencing their first Showcase. “Some of the new draft picks, some guys I’ve met in past development and just kind of those relationships are a lot of fun.”

The annual tournament provides prospects with the perfect stage to show and grow their game, while building chemistry on and off the ice.

As the clock winds down on summer and brings its sights on the regular season, the four-day tournament can springboard prospects into a big year of growth and development.

Just ask Hunter St. Martin, who notched a goal in each Showcase game last year before burying 39 regular season goals for the Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL).

“Day and day out you just have to trust your process,” said St. Martin. “You have to go to the rink, get better every day and that’s all you can control.”

SCHEDULE

Game 1 - Friday, Sept. 12: Carolina vs. Florida, 2 p.m. ET

Game 2 - Saturday, Sept. 13: Tampa Bay vs. Florida, 5 p.m. ET

Game 3 - Monday, Sept. 15: Nashville vs. Tampa Bay, 12 p.m. ET

HOW TO WATCH

Fans came stream all three Panthers games on FloridaPanthers.com.

Stay tuned for more information.

HOW IT WORKS

Any player on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the NHL Rookie Showcase.

Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders per game.

Each game will feature three 20-minute periods with time stoppages.

A game ending in a tie will be followed by a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime period.

A shootout with five shooters per team will follow each game regardless of final score.

Following each game, a recap and video will be posted to FloridaPanthers.com.