2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Panthers and Oilers will kick off Stanley Cup Final on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL NHL.com

NEW YORK (June 2, 2024) – The National Hockey League today confirmed the schedule for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, which will match the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers against the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers. Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 8.

Based on their higher regular-season point total, the Panthers will host Games 1 and 2 of the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final, as well as Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Oilers will host Games 3 and 4, as well as Game 6, if necessary.

Every game of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on ABC and ESPN+ in the U.S. In Canada, every game will be available on Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Media Day in advance of the Stanley Cup Final will take place on Friday, June 7. A full schedule of media availabilities for Stanley Cup Final Media Day will be announced when available.

  • Saturday, June 8 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers vs. Oilers | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Monday, June 10 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers vs. Oilers | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Thursday, June 13 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers at Oilers | Rogers Place | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Saturday, June 15 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers at Oilers | Rogers Place | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Tuesday, June 18 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers vs. Oilers | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Friday, June 21 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers at Oilers | Rogers Place | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Monday, June 24 | 8 p.m. ET | Panthers vs. Oilers | Amerant Bank Arena | ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS

For ticket pre-sale access, click **HERE**.

