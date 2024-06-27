2023 Draft Check-In: Sawchyn leads last year’s class for Panthers

A year removed from being drafted, the 2023 draftees of the Florida Panthers all took another step.

Even with no first-round pick at their disposal, the Panthers were able to add a little bit of everything to their pipeline on Day 2, selecting two forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender.

"The scouts were pretty happy," Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said after the draft. "There were a couple of situations where we tried to move up, but ended up getting the player anyway. It was great."

With the Panthers set to be on the clock once again at the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas, here’s a quick look back at how the team’s 2023 class performed this past season.

Gracyn Sawchyn (2nd round, 63rd overall)

Position: F

2023-24 Team: Seattle Thunder Birds / Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

It was a year of career highs for Sawchyn in his second WHL season.

Between the Thunder Birds and Oil Kings, the speedy forward tallied 64 points (19 goals, 45 assists) in 54 games.

Sawchyn’s 64 points and 45 assists were both good for second on Edmonton.

Able to put up points quickly, the Alberta native produced three-plus points in six games, including a five-point night (two goals, three assists) against the Red Deer Rebels in October.