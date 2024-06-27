2023 Draft Check-In: Sawchyn leads last year’s class for Panthers

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

A year removed from being drafted, the 2023 draftees of the Florida Panthers all took another step.

Even with no first-round pick at their disposal, the Panthers were able to add a little bit of everything to their pipeline on Day 2, selecting two forwards, two defensemen and one goaltender.

"The scouts were pretty happy," Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said after the draft. "There were a couple of situations where we tried to move up, but ended up getting the player anyway. It was great."

With the Panthers set to be on the clock once again at the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas, here’s a quick look back at how the team’s 2023 class performed this past season.

Gracyn Sawchyn (2nd round, 63rd overall)

Position: F

2023-24 Team: Seattle Thunder Birds / Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

It was a year of career highs for  Sawchyn in his second WHL season.

Between the Thunder Birds and Oil Kings, the speedy forward tallied 64 points (19 goals, 45 assists) in 54 games.

Sawchyn’s 64 points and 45 assists were both good for second on Edmonton.

Able to put up points quickly, the Alberta native produced three-plus points in six games, including a five-point night (two goals, three assists) against the Red Deer Rebels in October.

Albert Wikman (4th round, 127th overall)

Position: D

2023-24 Team: Färjestad BK J20

Playing the majority of the season for the Färjestad BK J20 in J20 Nationell, Wikman also got to sample Sweden’s next two league levels, suiting up in both the HockeyAllsvenskan and SHL.

In 45 games with Färjestad BK J20, the 19-year-old defenseman totaled 20 points (three goals, 17 assists), achieving career highs in all three categories.

Wikman ranked second in both points and assists among defenseman on Färjestad BK J20.

Looking ahead, Wikman should start next season on Södertälje SK in the HockeyAllsvenskan.

Olof Glifford (5th round, 159th overall)

Position: G

2023-24 Team: HV71 J20

Glifford added another strong year in the net under his belt.

In 24 starts for HV71 J20, the 19-year-old Swedish goaltender went 16-8-0 with a .905 save percentage and 2.94 goals-against average.

The 6-foot-5 netminder also added two J20 Nationell playoff starts to his resume.

Glifford will likely compete for a spot in the upcoming season on HV71’s SHL squad.

Luke Coughlin (6th round, 191st overall)

Position: D

2023-24 Team: Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

It was a third straight year of growth for Coughlin with the Océanic.

An alternate captain, the 19-year-old defenseman posted career highs in points (22) and assists (20) in 42 games. He also amassed a career-best eight multi-point games this season.

Coughlin is expected to return to the Océanic for the 2024-25 campaign.

Stepan Zvyagin (7th round, 198th overall)

Position: F

2023-24 Team: Dinamo-Minsk (KHL), Dinamo- Molodechno (Belarus), Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk (MHL), Dinamo-Olimpik Minsk (Belarus Vysshaya)

Zvyagin moved around this season, but still managed to post good numbers.

Primarily with Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk, Zvyagin produced 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 25 games.

In total, the Moskva, Russia native accumulated 41 points (13 goals, 28 assists) between Dinamo-Minsk (KHL), Dinamo- Molodechno (Belarus) and Dinamo-Shinnik Bobruysk (MHL).

Also gaining more playoff experience, the 20-year-old forward recorded 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 11 games for Dinamo-Olimpik Minsk (Belarus Vysshaya).

