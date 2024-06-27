2022 Draft Check-In: Late-round picks are picking up steam for Panthers

The Florida Panthers 2022 draft class kicked it up a notch during the 2023-24 season.

In both league play and internationally, the team’s seven draftees rose to the top.

"We have a little bit of everything as we move forward," Panthers General Manager Bill Zito said shortly after the 2022 draft had wrapped. "The guys are pretty fired up. We didn't have the high picks, but we managed to get guys that were all very high on our list."

With the Panthers set to be on the clock once again at the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28-29 at Sphere in Las Vegas, here’s a quick look back at how the team’s 2022 class performed this past season.

Marek Alscher (3rd round, 93rd overall)

Position: D

2023-24 Team: Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

It was another big year for Marek Alscher, both home and abroad.

The 6-foot-3 defenseman recorded career-highs in points (26), assists (19 and plus/minus rating (+32) in 57 regular-season games for the Portland Winterhawks.

Alscher also reached new career-highs in the playoffs in points (5), goals (2) and assists (3) on the way to helping the Winterhawks make it the third round in the WHL.

In March, the 20-year-old native of Czechia became the all-time leader in goals for the Winterhawks among import defensemen after netting his 22nd career goal.

Taking home some hardware on the international stage, Alscher earned a bronze medal after Czechia took down Finland in a dramatic 8-5 win at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

On March 13, 2023, the Panthers inked Alscher to a three-year, entry-level contract.