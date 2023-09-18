YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

The Oilers Rookies conclude their Young Stars Classic schedule at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C. against the Vancouver Canucks Rookies on Monday at 2:30pm MT.

Edmonton opened the tournament on Friday with a 3-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets Rookies as Rookie Camp invite Jake Sloan tallied a pair of goals and 2023 second-round pick Beau Akey blasted home a power-play marker to provide the insurance.

Then, on Saturday, they dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Calgary Flames Rookies despite power-play goals from Brady Stonehouse, Carl Berglund and Matvey Petrov, as all four teams will take 1-1 records into Monday's action.

