PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers expected to make changes for Game 4 on Wednesday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will deploy a different lineup for Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night at Rogers Place, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed during his morning media availability.
As for what changes will be made, the bench boss didn't disclose those decisions and instead is leaving them to be revealed before tonight's pivotal playoff clash down in ICE District.
"We will have some lineup changes, but you're going have to wait until tonight," the bench boss said. "It's a big showcase," he added with a smile.
The Oilers have some hard choices to make tonight regarding their lineup as they try to even up the series against Dallas with the help of a few changes, which will focus on combating some of the Stars’ strengths head-on and filling the gaps they might be seeing in their game defensively.
“We have to make sure that we take care of our defensive details first before we're on the attack,” Knoblauch said. “With that being said, no matter how well we play defensively and how few mistakes we make, Dallas will still be making some plays. They will still get their scoring chances, but we’ll have to do our job in trying to minimize them.”