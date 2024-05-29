PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers expected to make changes for Game 4 on Wednesday

Dallas has shown they have an element of team speed that can enable their mobile defencemen to move pucks up to their forwards quickly to keep Edmonton on high alert, opening them up with quick stretch passes that've led to more forechecks, more turnovers and more offensive-zone possession which have resulted in the Stars gaining the slight edge in momentum and taking a 2-1 series lead.

But to gain something in your lineup, you have to lose something, and Coach Knoblauch and his coaching staff are working through those pros and cons to come up with the ideal lineup for tonight that can help turn the tide back in their favour in this series.

“I think they play fast because they're well connected and do things together. Everyone's on the same page,” Knoblauch said. “For speed, they definitely have guys who can skate… as a team, they do have that speed and that's usually puck movement.

“We have to evaluate what's important for us. How much speed and how much physicality are we going to compromise to find the right balance? And we do have some options. We have some players that didn't play last game who can come in the lineup and provide a little more for us.”

Waiting in the wings for his opportunity has been defenceman Philip Broberg, and the 22-year-old Swede is looking like a strong option to be included in Edmonton's lineup tonight to try and raise their level of speed and change the dynamic on their blueline for Game 4.

The Oilers have used the same six defencemen for all of their 15 playoff games so far in 2024, as well as for most of the regular season where Broberg played 12 games and recorded two assists – the majority of those appearances coming before Nov. 22 during the early stages of the campaign.

“Obviously, I'm available if they need me,” he said. “I’ve been trying to stay ready for the opportunity.”

"Of course, you’ve just got to make sure you're ready, practice hard and try to have a plan and practice as much as possible. I think the practices we have here in Edmonton help you stay ready for when the opportunity comes, so I feel ready if the opportunity is there and we'll see.”