GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

News Feed

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1
YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton
ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present
ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton
RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO
RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released
BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits
BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at Heritage Classic

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

The Oilers Rookies scored three power-play goals on Saturday but it was a Flames man-advantage marker in OT that decided the Battle of Alberta matchup

230916_CFvEO_173
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

PENTICTON, B.C. – Of course this game was decided with a power-play goal.

The Oilers Rookies and Flames Rookies each had seven man advantages in a penalty-filled affair on Saturday night at the Young Stars Classic, and it was Calgary's second PPG of the game that ended the all-prospects Battle of Alberta in overtime to give the squad in red a 4-3 sudden-death triumph.

Adam Klapka's tip in front of Oilers Rookies netminder Joey Rocha midway through the OT frame gave the Flames Rookies the win, and gave each squad a 1-1 record through two games in Penticton.

The Oilers Rookies converted three of their seven power plays, getting man-advantage goals from Brady Stonehouse, Carl Berglund and Matvey Petrov, but they never led in the game as each of those markers came in an equalizing fashion.

Matvey Petrov scores a PPG vs. the Calgary Rookies

Ilya Nikolaev scored Calgary's first two goals, and Matt Coronato put them up 3-2 with 11:37 to go in the third period on the power play. But it was Petrov who forced extra time when he wired a one-timer top shelf past netminder Connor Murphy with 7:29 remaining in regulation.

Despite the defeat on Saturday, the Oilers Rookies have now gone 17 straight Young Stars games without a regulation loss.

Edmonton's prospects will practice Sunday and conclude their Young Stars schedule Monday afternoon against the host Canucks Rookies at 3:30pm MT.

The Oilers Rookies will bring a 1-1 record into their third and final matchup, while Vancouver's Rookies opened the event on Friday with a decisive 7-1 win over the Flames Rookies.

Fans can watch all Oilers Rookies games live on Oilers+ for free with a three-day trial and purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18. Click here to start your subscription.

POST-GAME ESSENTIALS