GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

PENTICTON, B.C. – Of course this game was decided with a power-play goal.

The Oilers Rookies and Flames Rookies each had seven man advantages in a penalty-filled affair on Saturday night at the Young Stars Classic, and it was Calgary's second PPG of the game that ended the all-prospects Battle of Alberta in overtime to give the squad in red a 4-3 sudden-death triumph.

Adam Klapka's tip in front of Oilers Rookies netminder Joey Rocha midway through the OT frame gave the Flames Rookies the win, and gave each squad a 1-1 record through two games in Penticton.

The Oilers Rookies converted three of their seven power plays, getting man-advantage goals from Brady Stonehouse, Carl Berglund and Matvey Petrov, but they never led in the game as each of those markers came in an equalizing fashion.