SECOND PERIOD

6:48:

14:22: Hyman has his backhand effort on a breakaway stopped by the blocker of Oettinger!

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: Tied 2-2 through twenty. What a roller-coaster period, with the Stars scoring twice early before the Oilers roared back with two goals of their own from McLeod and Bouchard.

43.0: Are you kidding me?!McDavid has a shot go through the crease and off the abandoned stick of Jake Oettinger on the goal line. Incredible stuff.

2:43: Connor Brown is tripped up for a power play!

3:43: NOT SO FAST! WE HAVE A TIE GAME! Zach Hyman wins a stick battle in the neutral zone to leave it for McDavid to pick up at speed and release a shot on a two-on-one that's kicked out by Oettinger, but buried on the rebound by Evan Bouchard! 2-2!