YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

PENTICTON, B.C – It’s a great day to show what you’re made of if you're Head Coach Colin Chaulk.

When the Oilers Rookies arrived at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Thursday for their first on-ice session of the Young Stars Classic, Chaulk couldn’t help but express his excitement to the group for the opportunity that lies ahead for each and every one of them as they reached the most important juncture of their Rookie Camp experience.

Over the weekend, three games against the rookies of the Winnipeg Jets, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks will challenge their abilities, teach them their teammates' tendencies, push them to their competitive edge, and bring them closer in line with some of the philosophies and ideas that are forming the basis of their understanding behind what they can expect over the coming years as they develop further within the Oilers organization.

All of that sounds like a great way to spend a weekend when you're trying to make your mark as a prospect, or a coach, who's hungry to grow.

“It was the first thing I said when I walked in yesterday,” Chaulk recalled. “I said, ‘Hey, how exciting is this that there's meaningful eyes on you? It's an exciting time and you've worked your whole life to have moments like this.’”

“So, we meet it head-on.”