PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

DALLAS, TX – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said during his morning media availability on Friday morning that the Oilers are mulling over one potential change to their lineup ahead of tonight's Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars at American Airlines Center.

"We might have one lineup change, but we won't know until after the warmup," the bench boss said.

Forward Evander Kane (maintenance) was the only player not on the ice during the Oilers' morning practice, with Warren Foegele filling in for the 32-year-old at left wing on the third line next to Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway.

During line rushes, it was Sam Carrick taking reps in between Game 4 heroes Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the fourth line, which signals the potential for Derek Ryan to be the odd man out for Edmonton as their only change to the lineup on Friday night.

Dallas Head Coach Pete DeBoer said following the morning skate on Friday that defenceman Chris Tanev would be a game-time decision, but that he was optimistic he could play after getting hurt in Game 4 on Wednesday when he took a shot off the right foot from Kane in the second period and didn't return to the game.

DeBoer mentioned the shot struck the defenceman “in a soft spot” and wouldn't provide any further updates on his team's pre-deadline acquisition from Calgary.