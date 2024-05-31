PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars on Friday night at American Airlines Center

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

DALLAS, TX – Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said during his morning media availability on Friday morning that the Oilers are mulling over one potential change to their lineup ahead of tonight's Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Stars at American Airlines Center.

"We might have one lineup change, but we won't know until after the warmup," the bench boss said.

Forward Evander Kane (maintenance) was the only player not on the ice during the Oilers' morning practice, with Warren Foegele filling in for the 32-year-old at left wing on the third line next to Adam Henrique and Dylan Holloway.

During line rushes, it was Sam Carrick taking reps in between Game 4 heroes Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the fourth line, which signals the potential for Derek Ryan to be the odd man out for Edmonton as their only change to the lineup on Friday night.

Dallas Head Coach Pete DeBoer said following the morning skate on Friday that defenceman Chris Tanev would be a game-time decision, but that he was optimistic he could play after getting hurt in Game 4 on Wednesday when he took a shot off the right foot from Kane in the second period and didn't return to the game.

DeBoer mentioned the shot struck the defenceman “in a soft spot” and wouldn't provide any further updates on his team's pre-deadline acquisition from Calgary.

Corey Perry and Ryan McLeod will be looking to follow up their impactful performances from Wednesday's victory while playing on the second line with Leon Draisaitl, who praised his team's forward depth and their ability to move up and down the lineup to find the ideal combination on different nights.

"Yeah, it was good. I thought we played well. We created some looks. I thought we were pretty good defensively, too, for the most part," Draisaitl said.

"We have so many good players on our team where as a centre, it's fairly easy to adapt to anyone on your wing and I thought we played well as line. We're looking to take one step further tonight."

The German is coming off recording his 10th goal of the playoffs in Wednesday's Game 4 victory at Rogers Place to make it back-to-back postseasons where he's reached double-digit goals, growing his offensive total to 10 goals and 16 assists in 16 games during the 2022 postseason.

Draisaitl is hoping to continue that early chemistry he's created with McLeod and Perry by helping play to his linemates' strengths – especially when it comes to the 39-year-old and his knack for out-battling defenceman below the goal line and causing havoc around the blue paint.

"He's an experienced guy. He's very smart. He knows what he is now," Draisaitl said. "I think it's Clouder's or my job to get him into positions where he can do his part, where he's the best in the world, and I thought we did a good job of that last game. And obviously, we're not looking to play run and gun style anyways, so [we want to] have possession and o-zone time where we know he can be at his best."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup For Game 5 vs. Dallas below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
McLeod - Draisaitl - Perry
Kane - Henrique - Holloway
Janmark - Carrick - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Kulak
Broberg - Ceci

Skinner
Pickard

