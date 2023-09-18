PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Oilers Rookies finish off their Young Stars Classic tournament when they face the Canucks Rookies at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton at 2:30 pm MT on Monday afternoon.

The Oilers Rookies are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Flames Rookies in a penalty-filled affair on Saturday night, where they converted three of their seven power plays through Brady Stonehouse, Carl Berglund and Matvey Petrov before falling in extra time while shorthanded to their Battle of Alberta rivals.

Despite the defeat, the Oilers Rookies remain unbeaten in regulation for 17 straight games at the Young Stars Classic.