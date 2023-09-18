PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

News Feed

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Flames Rookies 4, Oilers Rookies 3 (OT)
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Flames Rookies Preview
GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers Rookies 3, Jets Rookies 1
YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies
YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview

YOUNG STARS: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies Preview
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton
ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present
ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton
RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO
RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released
BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits
BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Canucks Rookies

View the Oilers Rookies projected lines, defence pairings and goaltenders for their final match of the Young Stars Classic in Penticton on Monday against the Canucks Rookies

230916_CFvEO_191
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

PENTICTON, B.C. - The Oilers Rookies finish off their Young Stars Classic tournament when they face the Canucks Rookies at South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton at 2:30 pm MT on Monday afternoon.

The Oilers Rookies are coming off a 4-3 overtime defeat to the Flames Rookies in a penalty-filled affair on Saturday night, where they converted three of their seven power plays through Brady Stonehouse, Carl Berglund and Matvey Petrov before falling in extra time while shorthanded to their Battle of Alberta rivals.

Despite the defeat, the Oilers Rookies remain unbeaten in regulation for 17 straight games at the Young Stars Classic.

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Fans can watch all games live for free with a three-day trial and purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18.

View the Oilers Rookies Projected Lineup below:

Forwards

Carter Savoie - Carl Berglund - Xavier Bourgault
Matvey Petrov - Jayden Grubbe - Tyler Tullio
Brady Stonehouse - Ture Linden - Ethan De Jong
Cameron Wright - Antonin Verreault - Jake Chiasson

Defence

Xavier Bernard - Max Wanner
Jake Johnson - Beau Akey
Noah Ganske - Nate Misskey

Goalies

Nathan Day
Zachary Bowen