LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period in Penticton is coming up!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: END OF 1 – Jets Rookies 1, Oilers Rookies 0

19.1: Goal for Winnipeg. Nathan Day hasn't been very busy in net for the Oilers Rookies, and a quick pass from below the goal line to Connor Levis in front is one-touched through his five-hole from the slot to give the Jets Rookies a 1-0 lead.

3:19: Carter Savoie with a great chance off the faceoff! He gets the puck in a wide-open area in front the Jets net, but he's stopped at point-blank range by Domenic Divincentiis.

8:46: Oilers heading back to the power play with Simon Lundmark going off for the Jets. Edmonton couldn't convert on their first chance.

9:45: Brady Stonehouse turns one over for the Oilers Rookies in the neutral zone, but hits the side of the net on his half-break up the ice.

10:05: Brad Lambert's wrist shot for Winnipeg causes a scramble in Nathan Day's crease, but the puck stays out after a couple more in-close whacks. Some pushing and shoving is leading to a pair of coincidental minors and we'll stay at 5-on-5.

14:36: Bourgault made the penalty happen and had the best chance on the man advantage with an open look on a one-timer, but couldn't connect.

16:12: Xavier Bourgault creates separation in the neutral zone and draws a penalty. Easy call for the officials as Edmonton earns the first power play.

20:00: GAME ON FROM PENTICTON!!!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game between the Oilers Rookies and Jets Rookies is about to begin.