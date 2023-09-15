LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

News Feed

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity

YOUNG STARS: Chaulk excited for Oilers Rookies to embrace their opportunity
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies
ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Wanner prepared to make presence known in Penticton
ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present
ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton
RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town
RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO
RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released
BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits
BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at Heritage Classic

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers
BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place
RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes
ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers Rookies vs. Jets Rookies

Follow along with our Live Coverage of tonight's game and tune into Oilers+ to catch tonight's action from South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton

220916_WJvEO_167

© Marissa Baecker / Shoot the Breeze

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Oilers Rookies begin their Young Stars Classic schedule on Friday night against the Jets Rookies at 5:00 pm MT down at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, B.C.

Fans can watch all games live on Oilers+ for free with a three-day trial and purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18.

Follow along with our Live Coverage, and tune into Oilers+ to catch tonight's broadcast before the Live Post-Game Show following the conclusion of tonight's game.

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Young Stars Classic Live On Oilers Plus

Fans can watch all games live for free with a three-day trial and purchase a full-year subscription for just $23.99 with the promo code ROOKIE23. Offer active through Monday, Sept. 18.

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: The second period in Penticton is coming up!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: END OF 1 – Jets Rookies 1, Oilers Rookies 0

19.1: Goal for Winnipeg. Nathan Day hasn't been very busy in net for the Oilers Rookies, and a quick pass from below the goal line to Connor Levis in front is one-touched through his five-hole from the slot to give the Jets Rookies a 1-0 lead.

3:19: Carter Savoie with a great chance off the faceoff! He gets the puck in a wide-open area in front the Jets net, but he's stopped at point-blank range by Domenic Divincentiis.

8:46: Oilers heading back to the power play with Simon Lundmark going off for the Jets. Edmonton couldn't convert on their first chance.

9:45: Brady Stonehouse turns one over for the Oilers Rookies in the neutral zone, but hits the side of the net on his half-break up the ice.

10:05: Brad Lambert's wrist shot for Winnipeg causes a scramble in Nathan Day's crease, but the puck stays out after a couple more in-close whacks. Some pushing and shoving is leading to a pair of coincidental minors and we'll stay at 5-on-5.

14:36: Bourgault made the penalty happen and had the best chance on the man advantage with an open look on a one-timer, but couldn't connect.

16:12: Xavier Bourgault creates separation in the neutral zone and draws a penalty. Easy call for the officials as Edmonton earns the first power play.

20:00: GAME ON FROM PENTICTON!!!

20:00: The first period of tonight's game between the Oilers Rookies and Jets Rookies is about to begin.