RELEASE: Oilers extend ECHL affiliation with Fort Wayne Komets

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today they have extended their affiliation agreement with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets. The Oilers and Komets partnership began ahead of the 2022-23 season, and in that time the Komets have gone on to win 70 games over the past two years as well as qualify for the Kelly Cup Playoffs in 2023.

"On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers, we are excited to extend our affiliation with the Fort Wayne Komets," said Oilers Assistant General Manager and Bakersfield Condors General Manager Keith Gretzky. "Over the past two years, we have enjoyed our relationship with David Franke and the coaching staff in Fort Wayne."

"Our players have also relished their time in the city of Fort Wayne," Gretzky continued. "They have received first-class treatment during their time there and we truly believe that the Komets and their fans make them the premier organization in the ECHL. Fort Wayne has also done a great job of developing our contracted players on and off the ice. We believe that the best development model includes playoff success and that is why we will continue to work with Fort Wayne to help put the best product on the ice with the goal of winning a Kelly Cup."

"The Fort Wayne Komets organization is proud to continue as the ECHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers and the Bakersfield Condors (AHL)," said Komets General Manager David Franke. "We have a great relationship with Keith Gretzky and Bill Scott (Oilers Assistant GM, Hockey Operations) as well as Bakersfield's Head Coach and Komet Hall of Fame member Colin Chaulk. We look forward to their continued help as we build our roster for next season."

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Edmonton," said Komets Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "The quality of players and communication last season was superb, and we look forward to developing more players for the next level in Bakersfield and hopefully to the Oilers."

Oilers prospects Carl Berglund, Jake Chiasson and Ryan Fanti each spent this past season with Komets. Berglund suited up in 51 games with Fort Wayne, tallying 42 points (12G, 30A) and finishing fifth in team scoring.

Chiasson, meanwhile, in his first season of professional hockey, dressed in 68 games with the Komets, registering 20 points (9G, 11A).

After recovering from injury, Fanti joined the Komets in January and finished the season with a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average, .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

The Komets also had the second-highest attendance in the ECHL during the 2023-24 campaign, averaging 8,157 fans per game, which was a new franchise record for Fort Wayne.