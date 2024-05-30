RELEASE: Oilers add Kalle Larsson as Senior Director of Player Development

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that Kalle Larsson has been added to the club's hockey operations department as Senior Director of Player Development.

Larsson joins the Oilers after spending 11 seasons with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints. Beginning his time there in 2015 as Director of Player Personnel, he was promoted to General Manager in 2017 and served most recently as President of Hockey Operations. The Saints made playoff appearances every season during his tenure with the team.

In his role with Edmonton, Larsson will collaborate and consult with senior management and coaches for both the Oilers and AHL's Bakersfield Condors in order to formulate and implement comprehensive individual development plans for each player in the organization.

He will also be responsible for overseeing and managing all areas of development for Oilers draft selections as well as signed prospects within the organization.

Born in Gothenburg, Sweden, Larsson attended Lawrence University (NCAA III) and played four seasons for the Vikings (2003-07) before returning as an assistant coach at the school in 2010.

In 2014, he joined the coaching staff with the USHL's Sioux City Muskateers and moved into hockey operations with Dubuque in 2015.