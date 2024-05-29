PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars (Game 4)

“It’s playoff hockey. There are momentum shifts,” Hyman said. “You just have to do a better job of managing them. It was a great first period for us. They push back as you'd expect any good team to do this far [in the playoffs], so we just didn't push back quick enough. They obviously got three. I liked the way we finished the second and gave ourselves a chance to go out and win a period, but we weren't able to do it.”

When teams are this close in quality and meeting this deep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it's usually the team that gets to their game the fastest – and the longest – who comes out the winner. From past experience, the Oilers have a keen understanding of this concept.

“I think it's just establishing your game. I think that's the key,” Hyman added. “I think whoever gets to their game the longest tends to win it. In the first period, we were on our game. We were controlling the pace, we were controlling the game. Then, they pushed back and then they're imposing their game on us.”

"Dallas is a great team. Give them credit. They're a really good team, but we're a great team. We were with them the whole way. It's a goal game every single game. There are times where we absolutely dominate, and there are times in the game where they dominate, so there's nothing to be upset about. There's nothing to sulk about. We've been in this position before."