BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins never far off from making an impact

Nugent-Hopkins is still adding elements to his game as he finds himself deep into his 13th professional season – deeper than he's ever been as a member of the Blue & Orange after wading through a few shallow years early on in his career with only one playoff appearance in his first eight years in the NHL.

The 31-year-old has played 36:41 of time shorthanded in these playoffs for the Oilers that's over six minutes more than the next closest forward in Mattias Janmark (30:40), while he's been dishing the puck on the power play with five power-play assists to go along with two goals as one of the five core players for Edmonton who've been out there for almost every man advantage in its entirety.

Nugent-Hopkins needs one more power-play assist to reach 300 for his career, and it could come at a big point in this series if Edmonton can get back on track with the man advantage. The penalty kill has pushed aside 23 straight opportunities dating back to Game 3 of the Second Round against Vancouver, and a large part of that credit goes to the Nuge.

"It's something that I've definitely taken a lot of pride in over the years and I've worked on both sides of the puck, and I want to be relied upon in different situations," he said. "We have a lot of guys who can play in both situations. We know that. I mean, it's something that I do and take a lot of pride in.

"You've got to be dialled in at all times, and sometimes, the power play can make the difference. Sometimes, the PK can make the difference, and sometimes you've got to get it done five-on-five. I want to keep improving on both sides and see where we can get."

Make no mistake, Nugent-Hopkins is certainly relishing the opportunity to be this deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

"It's a lot of fun. I mean, this is why we do it," he said. "This is why we work so hard and play. Obviously, when you're in it, you're just playing and you're looking for that next win, so it's not like you sit back and reflect too much on it in the moment, but at the same time, it's exciting.

"We understand where we are and the opportunity we have ahead of us, so it's fun to be a part of it."