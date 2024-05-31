BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins never far off from making an impact

DALLAS, TX – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins can seemingly do no wrong according to his teammates and coaches as the player inside the Oilers dressing room who carries the most tenure at the club and is one of its leading voices driving the ship forward to its ultimate goal of lifting the Stanley Cup.
“He's just so valuable in every facet of the game. He touches every part,” Leon Draisaitl said.
“I think he’s the heartbeat of this team … he does it all,” Mattias Ekholm added.
Draisaitl took the claim even further following the pre-game skate ahead of Game 5 of the Western Conference Final on Friday by describing No. 93 as flawless in both presence and execution, making him a favourite amongst his teammates while endearing himself to the coaching staff for his versatility and veteran guidance.
“Have you guys ever seen him make a mistake? I really haven't,” Draisaitl said. “He's just such a smart, good hockey player and I think he's probably the coach's favourite player in the world.
In response to Leon’s lofty claims about his inability to commit errors, Nugent-Hopkins said it was important to pump the brakes a little bit in that regard.
“I make mistakes,” he answered with a smile. “I make mistakes out there, for sure. But you try to limit them. I feel like I just try to play my game, play as smart as I can and manage pucks when I need to.”