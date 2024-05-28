GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – Jason Robertson recorded a hat-trick for the Stars to lead his team to a 5-3 victory over the Oilers on Monday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Robertson scored two of Dallas' three goals over a 3:33 stretch of the second period that turned a 2-0 lead for the Blue & Orange into a 3-2 deficit before Adam Henrique marked his return from a seven-game injury absence by tying the game on a tight-angle redirection 53 seconds before the intermission.

After defenceman Vincent Desharnais rattled the post in the final frame. Robertson completed his hat-trick with over eight minutes remaining on a two-on-one down low, beating Stuart Skinner from a tight angle for the critical one-goal lead that was doubled on an empty-net goal from Miro Heiskanen inside the final two minutes of regulation.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid hit 100 career playoff points with a goal and assist in the defeat, setting up his winger Zach Hyman for his league-leading 13th goal of the playoffs in the first period before he notched his fourth of the playoffs unassisted at 12:23 of the opening period.

Stuart Skinner made 17 saves of 21 shots, while Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 for the victory – including five on the power play – with Edmonton's man advantage going 0-for-2 in Game 3 to fall to 1-for-16 (6.3 percent) in their last six games. The Oilers' penalty kill turned away two Dallas powerplays to extend their successful kill streak to 21 straight penalties.

Game 4 will be back at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 6:30 pm MT.