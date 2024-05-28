GAME RECAP: Stars 5, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

Jason Robertson records the hat-trick for the Stars on Monday to sink the Oilers to a 5-3 defeat in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Jason Robertson recorded a hat-trick for the Stars to lead his team to a 5-3 victory over the Oilers on Monday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Robertson scored two of Dallas' three goals over a 3:33 stretch of the second period that turned a 2-0 lead for the Blue & Orange into a 3-2 deficit before Adam Henrique marked his return from a seven-game injury absence by tying the game on a tight-angle redirection 53 seconds before the intermission.

After defenceman Vincent Desharnais rattled the post in the final frame. Robertson completed his hat-trick with over eight minutes remaining on a two-on-one down low, beating Stuart Skinner from a tight angle for the critical one-goal lead that was doubled on an empty-net goal from Miro Heiskanen inside the final two minutes of regulation.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid hit 100 career playoff points with a goal and assist in the defeat, setting up his winger Zach Hyman for his league-leading 13th goal of the playoffs in the first period before he notched his fourth of the playoffs unassisted at 12:23 of the opening period.

Stuart Skinner made 17 saves of 21 shots, while Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 27 of 30 for the victory – including five on the power play – with Edmonton's man advantage going 0-for-2 in Game 3 to fall to 1-for-16 (6.3 percent) in their last six games. The Oilers' penalty kill turned away two Dallas powerplays to extend their successful kill streak to 21 straight penalties.

Game 4 will be back at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 6:30 pm MT.

Connor speaks after the Oilers Game 3 loss on Monday

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers had arguably their best opening period of these playoffs to shoot themselves out to a two-goal lead, playing in front of their home fans for the first time in the Western Conference Final since 2022 and the first time this postseason since Game 6 of the Second Round against Vancouver on May 18.

Edmonton's top line continued their team's efficiency at five-on-five this series early into Game 3 with their fastest goal of the playoffs (2:02) after Zach Hyman parked himself in the blue paint and had McDavid's shot from the top of the right circle go off his chest and in for his league-leading 13th goal in 15 playoff games, becoming the 15th Oiler to hit lucky No. 13 for goals in a single postseason.

Hyman redirects a shot by McDavid to give the Oilers an early lead

McDavid marked his 100th career playoff point 5:35 later after winning a back-door battle against Tyler Seguin at the same post where Hyman scored from earlier in the period, out-muscling the forward before it went in off Seguin's stick and over the goal line for his 33rd career playoff goal and an unassisted marker that unofficially was the product of a great move by Ekholm rounding the net and sending it far side.

With only 64 career playoff games to his name, McDavid is the fourth fastest player in NHL history to reach the century for post-season points, trailing Leon Draisaitl (60), Mario Lemieux (50) and Wayne Gretzky (46) in a top-five with Jari Kurri (67) that includes four Oilers on that list.

McDavid two points in the first period made it 32 career multi-point playoff performances and tied him for Leon Draisaitl for the playoff scoring lead with  25 points (4G, 21A).

McDavid muscles his way to the net & extends Edmonton's lead

SECOND PERIOD

For all the good Edmonton had created themselves in the first period, it all came undone in the next frame when they found themselves unable to clear pucks from their own zone with turnovers that resulted in the Stars taking a sudden 3-2 lead.

Luckily, 'Rico' was there late in the period to mark his return to the lineup with a big equalizer before the break.

The Oilers allowed three goals in the second period which all were the result of being unable to clear the puck from their own zone, beginning with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' failing to push the puck over the blueline before it led to Jason Robertson pounding a one-timer from the left face-off dot that beat Stuart Skinner clean over the left shoulder.

Just two-and-a-half minutes later, Robertson was the one who'd finish off a goalmouth scramble to tie the game at 2-2 by chipping a backhand into the top shelf from the hashmarks after both Ekholm and Nugent-Hopkins couldn't get their sticks on the puck near the blueline for a clearance. The American picked up the puck and took the next shot toward goal, taking the next shot that produced the chance for him to equalize off the chaos around Edmonton's crease.

Stuart speaks following the Oilers Game 3 loss to the Stars

It was only 1:03 later when the Oilers would find themselves trailing off another mistake clearing their own end, this time from Vincent Desharnais trying to knock the puck past Jamie Benn inside the blueline near the Dallas bench.

The Stars' captain knocked it down and came around the net to find Logan Stankoven, who had it bounce off his shin pad from the pressure applied behind him by Leon Draisaitl before it was knocked to Wyatt Johnston for an easy goal to make it 3-2, completely flipping the script in Game 3 over a 3:21 stretch of the period.

Skinner then had to come up big on a breakaway for Mason Marchment to send the winger's backhand out of play after he got a piece to it with his left arm, avoiding extra danger for the Oilers and gaining some momentum for his team.

"I think if they get that one, it puts us in a much more difficult situation," Skinner said. "He made a really nice move. I was able to stay a little bit patient, got a solid piece of the puck and got it into the mesh. I was pretty happy going back to the bench after that save and it gave us a little bit of momentum. I think after that, we started rolling."

It would take the Oilers over 13 minutes to get their first shot of the period, but they finished the third period on a high note when their trade-deadline acquisition in Adam Henrique roofed a redirection from in tight to get some energy back in the building before the intermission.

Warren Foegele raced in on the forecheck and broke up Jake Oettinger's pass from behind the net, getting the puck to Connor Brown along the goal line for a pass into the crease for Henrique, who was planted in front to deflect it up and under the bar for his second goal of the playoffs in his return from a seven-game absence.

Kris speaks with the media after Monday's Game 3 defeat

THIRD PERIOD

Dallas would deliver on their comeback despite Henrique's late score in the second period to take a 2-1 series lead in the Western Conference Final.

"I think as a whole unit, we were just watching them do their thing and once we started playing again, we got right back into it," Skinner said. "But I think we allowed them to do what they wanted to for the majority of the second period.

"Sometimes, it happens this time of season and this time of year, and the faster you learn it, the better of an outcome that will happen in the future."

It would've been a different story if Desharnais' point shot before the midway mark of the period didn't strike the far post through a screen, with the hulking 6-foot-7 defender coming inches away from giving the Oilers the lead with his first goal since the 2023 Heritage Classic in November.

Skinner came across with his left pad to deny Matt Duchene on a partial breakaway less than two minutes later, but it was that familiar face – and a familiar problem for Edmonton – that would lead to Robertson converting the hat-trick from a tight angle with over eight minutes to go in regulation.

Skinner sticks out his pad to deny Duchene in tight in the third

A clash of sticks between Cody Ceci and Tyler Seguin inside the left circle propelled the puck backwards to create a two-on-one down low between Robertson and Roope Hintz, where the two-goal scorer picked up his third by sneaking it short side on Skinner behind his blocker for a 3-2 advantage.

"We had it, we weren't able to get it out, and then, they just took advantage there," Skinner said. "Two guys at the net. A really quick two-on-one. So I made the read to get out and thought he would shoot five-hole when I went down. He got me to bite, went around and banked it off me. I'd have to watch it back to see exactly how it happened, but I tried my best in the quickness of the situation and Robertson was able to make a pretty good play. But I've got to save it in that situation."

The Oilers pulled Skinner with 2:36 left for an offensive-zone faceoff, but the six-on-five didn't result in anything but a full 200-foot shot from Miro Heiskanen that would slide all the way into Edmonton's yawning cage for a 5-3 score that stood up as the final score.

Adam speaks about getting back in the lineup & scoring

