PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

DALLAS, TX – From a best of seven, to a best of five, to a best of three.

Get a victory tonight, and you’re one ‘W’ away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Giddy up, as they say in the Lone Star State.

With momentum still intact from their full-team effort in Wednesday's comeback victory against the Stars, the Oilers will be looking to maintain that competitive edge and take a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference Final on Friday in Game 5 at American Airlines Center.

That job will be far from easy for the Blue & Orange after seeing how the series has shifted in almost every direction possible throughout the first four games, with both teams trading periods of domination in each match while neither side has truly been able to establish their game over a full 60 minutes.

Over a full seven-game series, logically – as Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has mentioned – the team that’s able to get to their game the quickest, for the longest and for the most amount of times will be in prime position to see themselves come out as winners of the Western Conference and grab a spot in the Stanley Cup Final to face wither the Florida Panthers or New York Rangers.

Just who will find that extra jump on Friday night? That answer remains in question.

But the Oilers believe they've turned a corner following Knoblauch and his coaching staff's successful attempts to shake up the lineup on Wednesday that contributed to a strong showing in Game 4 from the team's depth, alongside the continued success of the penalty kill that picked up the game-winning goal shorthanded in the second period and moved to 41-for-44 (93.2 percent) in these playoffs with a crucial kill late in regulation.

“One thing that needs to be cleaned up is just having 60 minutes,” Knoblauch said upon his team’s arrival in Texas on Thursday afternoon. “Each team's had their roller-coaster moments where they’ve looked really good, and other times when they haven't really generated much. We'd like to have more of a push for 60 minutes, and It's easy to say ‘Let’s play 60 minutes’ because you're playing a pretty good team and they will have their moments.

“But I think if we can have our moments and play our game, that gives us better opportunities to win.”