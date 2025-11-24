The next generation of cancer care is being built in Edmonton

As the season of giving approaches, we reflect on what truly matters: family, health, and the promise of a brighter future. For the thousands of Albertans facing a cancer diagnosis this year, that future is arriving faster than ever, thanks to the generosity of a dedicated community of supporters and donors.

The statistics are sobering: 1 in 2 Albertans will hear the words, “You have cancer” in their lifetime. This year alone, more than 24,000 Albertans will face this diagnosis. But there is tremendous hope, and that hope is powered by research funded right here at home.

The Cross Cancer Institute (CCI) is a key driver in Alberta's adoption of a revolutionary new era of cancer care, powered by Immunotherapy. This is a cutting-edge approach that uses the patient's own immune system—specifically cellular therapies like CAR-T—to recognize and neutralize cancer. Immunotherapy represents a fundamental shift in our approach to the disease, offering new life-saving options where traditional treatments have failed. Bringing this revolutionary leap from the lab to every patient in Alberta requires focused support and essential infrastructure.

That transition from research potential to patient reality is directly fueled by the generosity of our community. Donors and important foundational partners, such as the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation with its 50/50 raffle, have been critical in building the essential infrastructure needed to scale these breakthroughs. Their support has advanced our goal of doubling clinical trials at the CCI, funding a specialized clinical trials unit and expanding the cancer pharmacy. The ongoing investment ensures our doctors and scientists have the tools needed to bring the most promising treatments—like cellular therapies—out of the lab and into the clinic.

Offering these life-saving cellular therapies in a public health care system would not typically be possible, as the outsourced commercial costs are up to half-a-million dollars [USD] per patient. Researchers at the CCI tackled this barrier head-on by establishing an Edmonton-based "point-of-care" manufacturing model.

The results have been monumental. Through clinical trials, the effort has provided life-changing treatment to dozens of patients, achieving a 52 per cent remission rate six months after therapy in complex cases. The team also proved that treatment could be produced locally for approximately $54,000 per patient—a staggering 90 per cent drop in overall cost. As the process scales, the cost should only decrease further.

This local model also brings crucial clinical advantages: a 95 per cent success rate in producing the necessary cells within a mere 10-day timeframe. This speed saves lives, ensuring patients with aggressive cancers receive prompt intervention. Soon, the CCI will be able to treat up to 120 patients a year who wouldn't otherwise have access, giving more Albertans more moments with the people they love. The support of our community partners, including the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, helps ensure Alberta continues to lead with pioneering treatments.

As you consider your giving priorities this holiday season, be it a donation to the Alberta Cancer Foundation or an Oilers 50/50 ticket, know that your contribution helps fuel this life-changing research. Together, we are building a pioneering system of care that gives every Albertan facing cancer the chance for more time, more moments, and a brighter future.