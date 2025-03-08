TALKING POINTS: Bowman speaks following the Trade Deadline

On the search for top-six wingers to play with Leon Draisaitl and his assessment of the players the Oilers already have to fill those roles:

“It's funny, because I do get this question a fair amount, too. Leon's probably the MVP of the league this year, right? And he's going to lead the league in goals and he's pretty close in points, so he seems to do it with whoever he plays with. I think that's a testament to the season that he's having; that he's not relying on just one linemate. He's had a number of different players there, you're right.

"So who's it going to be going forward? I'm not quite sure yet. I think that we have different options, and I think that's something that's going to I guess unfold over the coming 20 games. I think Podkolzin and Arvidsson have probably spent the most time with him. If you look at the numbers, maybe that's the way it'll be. If not, we have some other guys that might get a look there, too. We have a few new players. I think when Frederic gets in the lineup, we've got to decide if we're going to use them at centre or on the wing, because I think if we're going to play him on the wing, he could play on the top two lines. If we're going to use him in the middle, he's probably on the third line. So that's a couple of weeks away until we're going to know that, but Jones had a really good night last night. Where will he end up? I don't really know that either. But even Kapanen's played a bit with Leon, and he’s been great at centre the last stretch too.

"So I think that we do have a lot of options now, and it's for the coaches to figure out which ones are going to lead us to the most success as a team.”

On the Western Conference getting stronger this Deadline and the greater importance now on winning the Pacific Division:

“Yeah, my experience is no matter who or where you are in the top eight, you're going to play a good team in the first round. It's just the way it is. If you win the division, the Wild Card team is going to be a really strong team, so no question about it, some teams improved quite a bit now at least on paper. Now the question is, how does it all come together with the group they already have? Time will tell. Not every team that looks great now is going to look great if we talk two months from now. Sometimes, things just don't work, so that's why we play the game.

"I think if you try to worry about your opponents too much, then you lose sight of what matters and we've got to do what we do well. If we play our game well and we play it to the best of our ability, we're a really strong team and I think we're a stronger team than we were for that stretch when we. We were one of the top two or three teams in the league, so I think we need to get the group that we had here playing back to that level. And then, when you add in these new pieces and they integrate, I'm very hopeful and optimistic with the group.”

On what he expects from Evander Kane when he returns at some point this season:

“I think a healthy Evander Kane, I'm trying to think of how many guys are like him in the league. There's probably a handful that can play like him with his size, his scoring ability, his intensity, his physicality and intimidation, but it’s a pretty small list of guys. So without a doubt, we want to get him there, and I think the biggest thing is when he's able to play at that level and he's fully healed.

"So I do expect him to be back at some point? We don't exactly know when that will be. It's not going to be in the regular season. Will it be at the start of the playoffs? He will definitely be back playing for us this year, so he's got a lot of elements that can be game-changing. I think another attribute that we like with Frederic and Jones is that when you look at Evander, with Max Jones and Trent Frederic, those are three players who’ll be a handful in a playoff series and I expect and hope they’ll all be there making a difference.”

On adding Jake Walman and the profile of defenceman they were looking to add:

“We're looking for good players, first and foremost. He was a number-one defenceman on their team and they've had a tough year. But you look at the way he's performed, to be able to perform at that level on a team where it's been a struggle a bit this year, I think it shows you how well he's played. So I love his skill set. He's a big guy, maybe he's not super tall, but he’s 6-foot-1 and almost 220 pounds. So he's strong and he can skate, makes plays and is very competitive. He doesn't play a passive game. He's involved in the game and I think our forwards are going to enjoy playing with him, whether he's on the left or a right. I think sometimes that get gets overblown a little bit. Kulak's played a lot on the right this year and he’s had his best year. He's been fantastic for us. So whether Walman plays on the right or whether Kulak does, I think those are options for the coaches. But I think Jake's going to be a big part of this. I think to add someone like that, he's a young guy still. He's got more years ahead of him on his contract, so I think his could be a big, big upgrade for the D.”