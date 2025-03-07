RELEASE: Oilers provide Evander Kane update

The forward will not be ready to return to game action for the remainder of the regular season

GettyImages-2147789295
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have released the following statement regarding Evander Kane:

After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).

Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

The 33-year-old scored 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games last year, followed by four goals and four assists in 20 appearances during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Walman from Sharks

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

BLOG: Frederic & Jones excited to get started in Oil Country

PROJECTED LINEUP: Dineen & Jones to make Oilers debuts against Canadiens

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

RELEASE: Jones & Dineen recalled from Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Ducks 6, Oilers 2

BLOG: Frederic fired up to come to Edmonton

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Trent Frederic, Max Jones & Petr Hauser

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

RELEASE: Oilers recall Dineen on emergency basis

RELEASE: EOCF & Rogers Place launch new food recovery program

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Hurricanes 1

RELEASE: Draisaitl named Third Star of the Month

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

RELEASE: Oilers to host South Asian Celebration

GAME RECAP: Panthers 4, Oilers 3

BLOG: McDavid & Oilers setting aside Cup Final memories amidst losing streak