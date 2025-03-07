RELEASE: Oilers provide Evander Kane update

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have released the following statement regarding Evander Kane:

After further consultation with team medical staff, it has been determined that forward Evander Kane will not be ready to return to action for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. As a result, he will remain on LTIR (long-term injured reserve).

Kane underwent successful abdominal surgery last September. His rehabilitation continues to take place in Edmonton under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

The 33-year-old scored 24 goals and 20 assists in 77 regular season games last year, followed by four goals and four assists in 20 appearances during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.