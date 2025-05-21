TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch before the Western Conference Final

Bowman on the additions of Walman & Klingberg and if he ever imagined they’d be playing together in the Stanley Cup Playoffs:

“Well, they're playing great. So far, so good. I think with our defence in general, one thing – if you've watched our team this year – is that Paul Coffey likes to mix the pairs up. We did have a stretch there where we had a lot of consistency, and then once we had a few injuries and some new players, there were a lot of changes. So I guess I didn't know they would end up together, but I think they've adapted well.

I think they both have some similarities to their game, but they also approach it a little bit differently. I think fundamentally, their strengths are that they can make plays with the puck to help our forwards out. That was something that we talked about early in the season, that we'd like to try to add a player or two who could give our forwards a better opportunity to score. We are an offensive team, and I think in transition we're really good, so the more opportunities you can give those players to get the puck on their stick when they need it at the right moment, I think that's important. Also, in the offensive zone, they've got the mobility, patience, and poise to make plays, so they've done a really good job together. I think even when they've been with other partners, they've found a way to contribute as well."

Bowman on the success of Stars GM Jim Nill and the threat the Stars pose to the Oilers:

“I think Jim's a tremendous general manager. I've known him for a long time, back to when he was in Detroit with my dad [Scotty Bowman]. You knew that one day he would get his chance. He was very patient waiting to become a general manager, and now you see the job that he's done here, it's been remarkable to see the team that he's built and he keeps adding new pieces to it, so hats off to him for that.

"Dallas has been a strong team for a number of years, and I'm not surprised to see them here again. So it's a challenge for sure. They can beat you in a few different ways. There isn’t just one way that they succeed, and I think at this time of year, you have to have some versatility if you want to win, because each round's a little bit different. I think you try to build off the previous round, but each opponent plays differently. So I think you have to be able to adapt your game, and I think Dallas has shown that. It's going to be a challenge."

Bowman on signing Klingberg and if he’s surpassed his expectations coming off his season-long recovery from double hip surgery:

“When we first contacted him, it was probably back in early November. He wasn't close to playing. It was probably going to be January before he was ready. I think the thing that you look at with John is that he is a talented player. He's been a really good defenceman for a long time, and then his game was derailed a bit with injuries. So I think there's certainly a concern when that happens after he missed as much time as he did. ‘Would he be able to get back to it?’ But fundamentally, his talent never changed. It's just, ‘is his body going to be able to respond to it?’

"So we spent a lot of time analyzing it and talking to different people, talking to him about the procedure he had done. We felt comfortable that he would eventually get back to being healthy. And then once he joined us, it was a matter of ‘how long would it take him to get comfortable?’ and it was tough because he was just getting going. Then we had the break with the Four Nations, and then right when he came back, he got hurt and missed a lot of time. So I guess I wasn't surprised that he's been able to play this well. We weren't sure how quickly he would get his game, and I think it took some time, but he was a great player here in Dallas for a long time, so you don't really lose your ability.

"A lot of the things that John does well are instinctive. They are things that you don't lose over time, but you do need your body to cooperate and do what you want to do, and I think he's gotten to that point now, and he's been a nice player for us.

Knoblauch on the Oilers building a faster team for these playoffs in comparison to last year:

"There are some aspects of the game that you need to be successful. One is that you need to be able to play a physical game. You have to be able to defend and score goals. Another one is playing fast with some pace. I think our makeup from last year's team changed a little bit with guys who had all-out speed. They used their legs. I think collectively as a team, not that we don't have guys that can skate. We do have guys who can go up and down – probably not as fast or as many as we had last year – but I think ultimately from a coach's standpoint, what you want to see is your team playing fast. That's mostly just making fast decisions, reading the play and where to be and collectively, whether that's offensively or defensively, with that mindset of not sitting back but having to attack. In the offensive zone, it means penetrating and getting in the middle of the ice. Defensively, collectively smother another team. So I think as a team, we've done a pretty good job of playing with that quickness."