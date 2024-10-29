TAIT'S EIGHT: A tough night for the Oilers in Columbus

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver eight thoughts from a disappointing evening in Columbus for the Oilers on Monday. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. The most unfortunate start

Captain Connor McDavid crashed into the boards during his first shift and then skated off the ice, favouring his left leg. He did not return to the game.

"He's going back to Edmonton to get evaluated," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I'll have [an update] later tomorrow."

7. What’s the plan, Stan?

General Manager Stan Bowman is on the trip and will have an update on who will replace McDavid.

"With Stan [Bowman] being here, we've discussed it and we'll make that decision either tonight or tomorrow about who's coming up to replace him."