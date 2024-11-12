TAIT'S EIGHT: McDavid chasing 1,000 points & more from last week

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver a weekly column discussing his eight talking points from the week that was for the Blue & Orange. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8. Eyeing up the Isles

To suggest I am not a sentimentalist who doesn’t relish learning from the past is like saying Connor McDavid doesn’t love scoring goals.

With that premise, shall we continue?

It’s serendipity at its sweetest that the Edmonton Oilers are playing the New York Islanders this week. Sure, no current Oilers were born when Edmonton lost to the Islanders a year before they won their first Stanley Cup in 1984, but the stories told by members of the 1983-84 team about learning what it took to be champions, seeing ice bags on every Islander amidst their celebration, are part of Oilers history.

And, given the way the season has been going for the Oilers, which made a significant positive turn Saturday with a 7-3 win over the Canucks in Vancouver, who knows? A few up-and-close rubs with an Islander jersey might go a long way.

The last time the Oilers and Isles met was Dec. 19 of last year, when Edmonton lost 3-1 on the island.