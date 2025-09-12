ROOKIE CAMP: Savoie hoping to use versatility to his advantage in second pro season

EDMONTON, AB – “I think it’s a great opportunity,” Oilers prospect Matt Savoie said from Oilers Rookie Camp on Thursday.

“I'm really motivated this year to be a full-time player and to be a contributor night in and night out, so I think I had a really big summer and I'm looking to have a really big Training Camp here.”

The 21-year-old forward is feeling even more at home with his hometown Edmonton Oilers this year going into his second full professional season wearing Blue & Orange after learning the ropes and becoming a more versatile player over a successful campaign in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors.

“I think it just adds more confidence, more comfort within the organization,” he said. “I know everybody. I have a better feel for everything. I think last year coming into Camp, I was pretty nervous and getting my feet wet early. This year, I think it's more just comfort and the belief that I can do something special and be a contributor.”

Savoie’s successful campaign in Bakersfield has the local product on the right path to being a full-time NHL player and contributor for the Oilers in 2025-26, thanks in large part to his growth on the defensive side and as a penalty killer to go along with his offensive acumen as a dangerous shooter and playmaker.

Over 66 games with the Condors that saw him post 19 goals and 35 assists for 54 points, Savoie learned plenty of lessons about surviving and thriving at the pro level that he’s excited to apply during what he and Oil Country both hope will be a breakout year for him in the NHL.

“I think just continuing to get bigger and faster,” Savoie said of his off-season goals. “Making the jump to the NHL is a big step, playing against bigger guys, so I think just being able to compete physically was a key factor, and I think I did a good job of that.

“There are a lot of details in my game that I'm looking to transfer into Camp and build on.”