BLOG: Savoie making a strong early impression on his teammates next to Draisaitl

TAMPA, FL – Forward Matt Savoie couldn't have found a better spot to begin his NHL tenure with the Edmonton Oilers than on the second line next to one of the game's top superstars in Leon Draisaitl.

But to keep the spot, you have to earn it, and so far the St. Albert product has done just that and is only getting better.

Nothing in this League comes for free, and Savoie's been full value in the two games he's played next to the big German centre.

"Yeah, it's obviously a lot of fun and a lot of excitement coming from me when you get a chance to play with one of the best players in the world. You can't really take it for granted," Savoie said after Tuesday's pre-game skate at Amalie Arena. "So I'm just trying to elevate my game and complement his in any way I can and hopefully, we can produce a little bit tonight."

It’s been an impressive start for Savoie with Edmonton as he continues to improve at the highest level after making an impact in his first handful of games wearing Blue & Orange next to the League's second leading scorer. But it doesn't just come automatically, with the 21-year-old having to showcase the skills needed to keep up in that role and thrive in an offensive role for an Oilers team that's ripe with Stanley Cup ambitions.

So far, so good for the St. Albert product, who isn't getting complacent as he works to solidify his place for the future with his hometown team, which acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres this past offseason that sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio the other direction.

“I think for me it's, it's pretty simple,” said the 21-year-old. “I'm just trying to have fun with it and play my game. I think the coaches have done a really good job communicating with me but not over overloading me with too much information and kind of letting me figure it out.

“It's been going pretty well so far, but I’m just looking to continue to build my game.”