BLOG: Savoie making a strong early impression on his teammates next to Draisaitl

"It's obviously a lot of fun and a lot of excitement coming from me when you get a chance to play with one of the best players in the world. You can't really take it for granted," forward Matt Savoie said

By Jamie Umbach
TAMPA, FL – Forward Matt Savoie couldn't have found a better spot to begin his NHL tenure with the Edmonton Oilers than on the second line next to one of the game's top superstars in Leon Draisaitl.

But to keep the spot, you have to earn it, and so far the St. Albert product has done just that and is only getting better.

Nothing in this League comes for free, and Savoie's been full value in the two games he's played next to the big German centre.

"Yeah, it's obviously a lot of fun and a lot of excitement coming from me when you get a chance to play with one of the best players in the world. You can't really take it for granted," Savoie said after Tuesday's pre-game skate at Amalie Arena. "So I'm just trying to elevate my game and complement his in any way I can and hopefully, we can produce a little bit tonight."

It’s been an impressive start for Savoie with Edmonton as he continues to improve at the highest level after making an impact in his first handful of games wearing Blue & Orange next to the League's second leading scorer. But it doesn't just come automatically, with the 21-year-old having to showcase the skills needed to keep up in that role and thrive in an offensive role for an Oilers team that's ripe with Stanley Cup ambitions.

So far, so good for the St. Albert product, who isn't getting complacent as he works to solidify his place for the future with his hometown team, which acquired him in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres this past offseason that sent Ryan McLeod and Ty Tullio the other direction.

“I think for me it's, it's pretty simple,” said the 21-year-old. “I'm just trying to have fun with it and play my game. I think the coaches have done a really good job communicating with me but not over overloading me with too much information and kind of letting me figure it out.

“It's been going pretty well so far, but I’m just looking to continue to build my game.”

Matt talks about his first week with the Oilers before facing the Lightning

Savoie practiced with the Oilers after the 4 Nations Face-Off break before his official call-up at the onset of their current five-game East Coast road trip, and his ascendance has injected some youth and skill into their lineup after being one of the offensive drivers for the Bakersfield Condors down in the AHL with 37 points in 45 games prior to arriving.

In back-to-back games this past weekend, with his third contest slated for Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the former first-round pick (ninth overall) by the Buffalo Sabres in 2022 has already made his presence known with Edmonton at this level by showing his speed and tenacity on a forecheck during Saturday’s loss to the Flyers that resulted in an assist and his first NHL point.

The skill was impressive too, pushing the puck to Leon Draisaitl in front of the Flyers’ net for the German to score his 41st goal of the season before receiving his praise from No. 29 for the play. Savoie is averaging 11:50 of ice time over his first two games while playing on the second line with Draisaitl and is only gaining more trust from Head Coach Kris Knoblauch’s staff.

The bench boss is a big fan of the Savoie-Draisaitl combination with the way their skills complement each other and how he’s been able to impact the game over a tough stretch of results collectively for the Oilers recently.

Savoie sets up Draisaitl to give Edmonton a 2-1 advantage

“They haven't played very much together yet. Just periodically the first two games, but I like Matt's speed. I think he adds a lot to that with our team,” Knoblauch said. “The other one is just being creative. He is good with the puck. He can make plays. Another one is that he hasn't had many opportunities, but we've seen it many times in practice. He is a shooter. He can shoot the puck very well and finding those spots is tough.

“I think overall the first two games, he's been pretty good. It's just really difficult to evaluate him when our team play has been so poor. So hopefully, we can get a better feel on what he can provide with our team.”

Savoie says he has more to show now that he’s found some footing in the NHL with the confidence of knowing he can skate and compete at this level.

“I think it's been okay. I think I still have a lot more to contribute, but I think for my first couple games this year, it was a good stepping stone and good to just see where I'm at and know that I can compete at this level,” he said. “So it's just more about building more confidence and get more comfortable.”

Ryan speaks at Amalie Arena before facing the Lightning on Tuesday

Savoie hasn't been afraid to lean on Edmonton's veteran roster for guidance as they show him the ropes on the road and help bring out the best in him.

"Obviously, as a young guy, you can take a lot of things from a lot of guys in that locker room. So just trying to absorb as much information as I can," he said. "They've been really good too having me included and inviting me to dinners and whatnot, so it's been really good in that sense."

The veterans on the roster like Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are already big fans of what they've seen from him so far and are excited to see what's in store for the 21-year-old as they work their way towards the playoffs while trying to get themselves out of this mini three-game slump.

Savoie has been one of the major bright spots over back-to-back losses for the Oilers, and it's helping motivate the entire group.

"He's been great; just super fast, super skilled, but also just sees the game so well," Nugent-Hopkins said. "So the way he gets it on the forecheck, like the one he created for Leo there in Philly, he does a lot of that. He's not scared to go get it, go mix it up in the corner and then comes out with it, so it's been great to see him flying around and we expect him to keep doing the same."

