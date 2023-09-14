ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

Putting in an all-encompassing performance this weekend in Penticton is the only goal for Bourgault, with his ability to achieve that not being directly determined by goals, assists and points. The former Shawinigan Cataractes standout expressed his desire last season to improve his game off the puck, because to earn full-time NHL status, you have to be consistent at both ends of the ice.
“I think even if you don't score goals, just create something or create momentum in the offensive zone,” he said. “You bring the puck to the net, you shoot, you play within your capacity and your strengths as a player, so that's what I'm going to do – play to my strengths, play with confidence and bring some offence.”
The Edmonton Oilers are a team that’s well and truly into its window to win a Stanley Cup, and Bourgault knows a spot with the big club this season will have to be earned.
It takes a high level of organizational buy-in from every player, coach and staff member to win a championship, and the winger is prepared to play his part and work for his opportunity – whether that’s as one of the 12 forwards who start the season on the Oilers roster or as the first potential call-up from Condorstown.
“I think it pushes you to be better,” Bourgault said. “I think every player wants to be part of a winning team. They want to help the team win and go far in the playoffs. In Edmonton, I think they're ready for it, so it's just pushing the players to be better.”