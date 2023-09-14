ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

EDMONTON, AB – Keep your picture small, but your aspirations sky-high.

Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault is fresh off his rookie professional season in 2022-23 with the Bakersfield Condors and is focused only on the present as he hopes to build momentum heading into Oilers Main Camp later this month with a stand-out performance at this weekend’s Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

“The goal is to make the big team, but let's start with a big Rookie Camp in Penticton,” Bourgault said on Wednesday. “We'll see what happens after.”

“I think sometimes you want to look too far ahead, and that's not good for you. You can put too much pressure on yourself and think too much, and I think for me, it's just about the present.”