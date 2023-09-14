News Feed

ROOKIE CAMP: Oilers prospects primed and ready to impress in Penticton

RELEASE: Vermilion selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers sign Adam Erne to PTO

RELEASE: Oilers 2023 Rookie Camp details released

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023

ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists

RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs

ROOKIE CAMP: Bourgault building confidence by focusing on the present

Winger Xavier Bourgault is hoping to build momentum and showcase his growth as a player heading into Oilers Main Camp with a standout showing at this weekend's Young Stars Classic in Penticton

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Keep your picture small, but your aspirations sky-high.

Oilers prospect Xavier Bourgault is fresh off his rookie professional season in 2022-23 with the Bakersfield Condors and is focused only on the present as he hopes to build momentum heading into Oilers Main Camp later this month with a stand-out performance at this weekend’s Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

“The goal is to make the big team, but let's start with a big Rookie Camp in Penticton,” Bourgault said on Wednesday. “We'll see what happens after.”

“I think sometimes you want to look too far ahead, and that's not good for you. You can put too much pressure on yourself and think too much, and I think for me, it's just about the present.”

Xavier speaks to the media at the start of Rookie Camp

The L’Islet, Que. product experienced the highs and lows in Bakersfield last season and concluded his rookie pro year with a respectable 13 goals, 34 points and +10 plus/minus in 62 AHL games as he acclimated to playing against stronger, faster and more skilled opposition every night in the AHL.

By the end of the Condors ’22-23 campaign, the winger had evolved into a pivotal piece in Bakersfield for Head Coach Colin Chaulk, registering two goals and 10 assists in his final 14 regular-season games and seeing time on both the power play and penalty kill after experiencing hot and cold stretches throughout his debut AHL season.

While there might’ve been some hesitation in his game one year ago when he was taking his first strides at the pro level, Bourgault arrived in Edmonton earlier this week in advance of Rookie Camp a more confident player who’s ready to compete for an Oilers roster spot come time for the start of Main Camp.

“I think last year, I didn't want to make too many mistakes. It was my first season,” he said. “I just wanted to play safe as a young player, but this year, I think I took a big step. I practiced with a lot of NHL guys this past summer, so I took some stuff from them. It helped me gain a lot of confidence just practicing with them and making me a better player.”

That growing confidence came out during Captain’s Skates earlier this week, where the 20-year-old was back showcasing his elite puck-handling, vision, shooting and sneaky evasion in the corners against veteran Oilers players and netminders whom he hopes to play alongside this coming season.

“I think those are big things for an offensive player,” Bourgault said about his confidence. “You're making plays, the puck is going in for you and the bounces going your way, so I think confidence is a big thing for a player."

Oilers prospects prepare to play at the Young Stars Classic

Putting in an all-encompassing performance this weekend in Penticton is the only goal for Bourgault, with his ability to achieve that not being directly determined by goals, assists and points. The former Shawinigan Cataractes standout expressed his desire last season to improve his game off the puck, because to earn full-time NHL status, you have to be consistent at both ends of the ice.

“I think even if you don't score goals, just create something or create momentum in the offensive zone,” he said. “You bring the puck to the net, you shoot, you play within your capacity and your strengths as a player, so that's what I'm going to do – play to my strengths, play with confidence and bring some offence.”

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that’s well and truly into its window to win a Stanley Cup, and Bourgault knows a spot with the big club this season will have to be earned.

It takes a high level of organizational buy-in from every player, coach and staff member to win a championship, and the winger is prepared to play his part and work for his opportunity – whether that’s as one of the 12 forwards who start the season on the Oilers roster or as the first potential call-up from Condorstown.

“I think it pushes you to be better,” Bourgault said. “I think every player wants to be part of a winning team. They want to help the team win and go far in the playoffs. In Edmonton, I think they're ready for it, so it's just pushing the players to be better.”