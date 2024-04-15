Rogers Place Road Game Watch Parties FAQ

The standard Rogers Place Bag Policy will be in effect for all Road Game Watch Parties. The policy is as follows:

To ensure a safe environment for fans, bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) are prohibited from entry into Rogers Place. All other bags will be permitted after a physical inspection of its contents.

To assist with entry into Rogers Place with a medically necessary bag, please contact our Ticketing & Customer Services Team in advance of the event at 780-414-4625 or [email protected].