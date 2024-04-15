Do you need a ticket to attend the Rogers Road Game Watch Parties at Rogers Place?
Rogers Place Road Game Watch Parties FAQ
Yes! Tickets for the Rogers Road Game Watch Parties are $5 and net proceeds benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.
How much are Rogers Road Game Watch Party tickets and where do the proceeds go?
Tickets are $5 and net proceeds benefit the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.
Is it reserved seating?
Yes, your purchased Watch Party ticket will have an assigned seat in the lower or upper bowl at Rogers Place.
What time do gates open at Rogers Place on watch party days?
Gates will open one hour prior to puck drop.
Will concessions be open inside Rogers Place?
Yes! Concessions will be open and operating for all Watch Parties.
What is the Rogers Place Bag Policy?
The standard Rogers Place Bag Policy will be in effect for all Road Game Watch Parties. The policy is as follows:
To ensure a safe environment for fans, bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ (i.e. backpacks, suitcases, beach bags, etc.) are prohibited from entry into Rogers Place. All other bags will be permitted after a physical inspection of its contents.
To assist with entry into Rogers Place with a medically necessary bag, please contact our Ticketing & Customer Services Team in advance of the event at 780-414-4625 or [email protected].
Can I re-sell my watch party ticket?
As this is a family event with net proceeds being donated to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation. The resale of tickets above face value for this event is prohibited. Should Oilers Entertainment Group identify anyone offering or selling tickets for this event above face value, that person/organization will have all current and future Oilers ticket purchases voided at OEG's sole discretion.
Will Molson Hockey House be open at Rogers Road Game Watch Parties?
No, Molson Hockey House will be closed during Rogers Road Game Watch Parties.
Where can I park?
Paid parking is available in the ICE District Central Parkade. Brightly lit and security patrolled, the ICE District Central Parkade has hundreds of heated spaces and convenient access to Rogers Place and is located on the north side of 103 Ave just west of 103 St. The parkade offers 6’10” (2.08m) clearance and quick indoor access to Rogers Place via the ICE district Central Parkade P1 elevators or through the Stantec Tower Level Two pedway.