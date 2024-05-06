RELEASE: This is Oil Country 50/50 underway for Round 2

EDMONTON, AB – The "This is Oil Country" Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffles in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Food Banks Alberta and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) are underway for the entirety of Round 2, supporting families across Oil Country.

The first multi-day raffle of Round 2 is now live and will run until 11:00 PM following Game 4 on Sunday. The current raffle will feature 18 early-bird prizes, including concert tickets, gift cards, multiple cash prizes, signed merchandise, a Ford Bronco and a Ford Mustang.

"Nothing compares to the sense of community in Alberta, and there is no fan base as passionate and generous as Oil Country – whether it’s through their unwavering support for their team, or their fellow Albertans," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 continues to be the biggest in professional sports, helping support more Albertan kids and families in need than ever before. The net proceeds from the Round 2 50/50 raffles will be supporting the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, Food Banks Alberta and the EOCF, providing life-saving support for those in need while showcasing the provincial pride, solidarity and compassion that exists in Oil Country."

The Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation is dedicated to advancing children's health care in Northern Alberta and beyond by funding specialized care.

"The Stollery Children’s Hospital is the most specialized children's hospital in Western Canada, responding to as many as 324,000 patient visits each year," said Jennifer Hutchinson, Senior Development Officer at the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation. "When you buy your Edmonton Oilers 50/50 tickets, you're making a life-changing difference for kids from backyards across Alberta and beyond."

Food Banks Alberta aims to enhance the effectiveness of food banks throughout Alberta by sharing best practices and empowering members to serve Albertans facing food insecurity.

"Every food bank within this province is as unique and distinctive as the community in which it serves," said Shawna Bissell, Executive Director, Food Banks Alberta. "They all, however, share one commonality, and that is a commitment to ensure children, families, seniors, and individuals do not leave their spaces hungry. Through donations of food and funding, everyday Albertans can partner with us to feed their neighbors."

This year's Oilers Playoffs 50/50 Bonus Raffle provides an option to purchase a $20 ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 26 – after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The current bonus raffle jackpot is more than $1.1 million.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 for Boston Pizza and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.