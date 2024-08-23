RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

For the second year in a row, the Oilers all-access show has been selected as a finalist in the Best Documentary Series category by the Alberta Media Production Industries Association

TheDrop
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – For the second year in a row, The Drop on Oilers+ has been selected as a finalist for the Alberta Media Production Industries Association's annual Rosie Awards.

The all-access show that provides a year-round behind-the-scenes look at the hockey club is once again up for Best Documentary Series after earning the finalist nod in 2023 as well.

The episode from this past season titled "My Hart Will Go On" that chronicled NHL All-Star Weekend, the Oilers siblings and guests trip, the addition of Corey Perry to the lineup and the team meeting Celine Dion in Las Vegas was submitted for the Best Documentary Series category.

The Rosie Awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement in Alberta's screen industries and this year's winners will be announced on Saturday, October 19.

Click here to watch all episodes of The Drop including the latest release "Believe" that covers the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Holloway & Broberg offer sheets

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops

RELEASE: Danielle Serdachny announced as female hockey ambassador

BLOG: Oilers set sights on another Stanley Cup run after short offseason

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Roby Jarventie from Senators

RELEASE: McDavid wins ESPY award for Best NHL Player

BLOG: Savoie savouring new opportunity with Oilers following trade

BLOG: Chaulk, McCambridge to return behind Condors bench in '24-25

RELEASE: Oilers re-sign Lavoie to one-year contract