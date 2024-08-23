RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

EDMONTON, AB – For the second year in a row, The Drop on Oilers+ has been selected as a finalist for the Alberta Media Production Industries Association's annual Rosie Awards.

The all-access show that provides a year-round behind-the-scenes look at the hockey club is once again up for Best Documentary Series after earning the finalist nod in 2023 as well.

The episode from this past season titled "My Hart Will Go On" that chronicled NHL All-Star Weekend, the Oilers siblings and guests trip, the addition of Corey Perry to the lineup and the team meeting Celine Dion in Las Vegas was submitted for the Best Documentary Series category.

The Rosie Awards celebrate excellence and outstanding achievement in Alberta's screen industries and this year's winners will be announced on Saturday, October 19.

Click here to watch all episodes of The Drop including the latest release "Believe" that covers the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida Panthers.