RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride on Wednesday

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that the Oilers annual Celebrating Pride game will take place on Wednesday, March 26 when the team hosts the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place, and the 2025 Pride Cup will be returning to ICE District Plaza this August – showcasing the organization's unwavering support for the Pride community.

This year's Celebrating Pride game will feature a variety of graphic elements including a new Oilers Pride logo on full display throughout Rogers Place. The Oilers will also be spotlighting community groups and leaders who are making a positive impact across Oil Country. In addition, Oilers alumnus Ben Scrivens will be taking photos with fans on the main concourse inside Rogers Place.

A limited number of tickets for Wednesday's game are available via EdmontonOilers.com.

"Our annual Celebrating Pride game is about more than just celebrating, it's about honouring community leaders who have dedicated their lives to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Oil Country," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "Through events like Pride Cup, the Oilers Celebrating Pride game and organizations like Pride Tape that was established right here in Edmonton, we continue to work towards a future where everyone in Oil Country can belong in the game of hockey, and be proud of who they are and who they love."