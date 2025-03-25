RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Pride on Wednesday

The team's unwavering support for the Pride community will be on display, including a new specialty logo created by local designer Matthew Brownoff

Oilers_2425_GameAds_MAR26_DAL_2568x1444
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment announced today that the Oilers annual Celebrating Pride game will take place on Wednesday, March 26 when the team hosts the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place, and the 2025 Pride Cup will be returning to ICE District Plaza this August – showcasing the organization's unwavering support for the Pride community.

This year's Celebrating Pride game will feature a variety of graphic elements including a new Oilers Pride logo on full display throughout Rogers Place. The Oilers will also be spotlighting community groups and leaders who are making a positive impact across Oil Country. In addition, Oilers alumnus Ben Scrivens will be taking photos with fans on the main concourse inside Rogers Place.

A limited number of tickets for Wednesday's game are available via EdmontonOilers.com.

"Our annual Celebrating Pride game is about more than just celebrating, it's about honouring community leaders who have dedicated their lives to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in Oil Country," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "Through events like Pride Cup, the Oilers Celebrating Pride game and organizations like Pride Tape that was established right here in Edmonton, we continue to work towards a future where everyone in Oil Country can belong in the game of hockey, and be proud of who they are and who they love."

The Pride Cup in ICE District saw the Battle of Alberta for inclusive hockey

The Oilers partnered with local designer Matthew Brownoff to create the 2025 Celebrating Pride specialty logo.

"The core theme of my design is expression, encouraging individuals to openly express their authentic selves – embracing love, creativity, and individuality as the core elements of pride," Brownoff said. "My typographic interpretation of the Oilers logo is meant to be fun and bold, with the core of this logo concept being inspired by pop art. Bold colours and graphic elements are used to speak to the representation, inclusivity, and love within the 2SLGBTQl+ community in Edmonton."

Oilers Celebrating Pride merchandise is available for purchase at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com with a portion of the proceeds being directed to the Pride Centre of Edmonton as selected by Brownoff.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will also be auctioning new, limited-edition Pride jerseys, featuring six different colours, inspired by the diversity and inclusion that represents the Pride community. The jerseys will be autographed by Oilers players and available in an upcoming online auction.

Wednesday's Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers is in support of MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD), supporting cutting-edge, community-based research, teaching and service work related to sexual orientation.

"For the fourth consecutive year, MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity is proud to be the beneficiary of the Edmonton Oilers Celebrating Pride game 50/50," said Jessica Scalzo, Program Manager, Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity. "We are incredibly honoured to continue this strong and meaningful partnership with the organization. At MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity, we are committed to advancing research, education and community-engaged work focused on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. With the generous support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, we can provide world-class programming and educational opportunities to our students, staff and faculty – and extend that work beyond campus by collaborating with incredible partners across the region to advocate for, empower and celebrate 2SLGBTQ+ people."

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available to anyone in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

This year's Pride Cup will be held in the ICE District Plaza in August with more details and an exact date to be announced closer to the event.

News Feed

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins' production from versatile role proving valuable for the Oilers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Kraken 4

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

BLOG: McDavid, Draisaitl to miss a week with injuries & more updates from Friday

GAME RECAP: Jets 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

BLOG: Prime Minister Mark Carney skates with the Oilers at Rogers Place

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Jets

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Utah 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ekholm & Hyman to return on Tuesday against Utah

RELEASE: Derek Ryan recalled from Bakersfield

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Utah

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Rangers 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Rangers

PREVIEW: Oilers at Rangers

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Islanders 1 (OT)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Islanders