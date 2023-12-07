RELEASE: Shirts Off Our Backs presented by Rogers returns Friday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that this season's Shirts Off Our Backs campaign presented by Rogers will take place on Friday, December 8 when the Oilers face off against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.

Fans in attendance at Friday's game will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition team-branded belt bags, 24 of which will contain a winning prize card to be redeemed for an Oilers player's jersey. Following the game, winners will get to collect their signed jerseys on the ice directly from their corresponding Oilers player.

Net proceeds from the campaign will help 630 CHED Santas Anonymous in their commitment to bettering the lives of children in Edmonton by delivering the spirit of Christmas to less fortunate families, and also help the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton to continue to provide festive meals to Edmontonians in need this holiday season.

"We are proud to partner with Rogers once again for our annual Shirts Off Our Backs initiative," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We look forward this special night each year, not only to see Oilers fans receive a jersey directly from a player on the ice after the game, but also to know more kids and families in Oil Country will get a present and a holiday meal this year because of this initiative."