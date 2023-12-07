RELEASE: Shirts Off Our Backs presented by Rogers returns Friday

Fans in attendance at the game vs. Minnesota will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition Oilers belt bags, 24 of which will contain a winning prize card to be redeemed for a player's jersey

Oilers_2223_GameAds_DEC8_2568x1444
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that this season's Shirts Off Our Backs campaign presented by Rogers will take place on Friday, December 8 when the Oilers face off against the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.

Fans in attendance at Friday's game will have the opportunity to purchase limited-edition team-branded belt bags, 24 of which will contain a winning prize card to be redeemed for an Oilers player's jersey. Following the game, winners will get to collect their signed jerseys on the ice directly from their corresponding Oilers player.

Net proceeds from the campaign will help 630 CHED Santas Anonymous in their commitment to bettering the lives of children in Edmonton by delivering the spirit of Christmas to less fortunate families, and also help the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton to continue to provide festive meals to Edmontonians in need this holiday season.

"We are proud to partner with Rogers once again for our annual Shirts Off Our Backs initiative," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "We look forward this special night each year, not only to see Oilers fans receive a jersey directly from a player on the ice after the game, but also to know more kids and families in Oil Country will get a present and a holiday meal this year because of this initiative."

COMMUNITY | Shirts Off Our Backs

"We can't express enough gratitude for the incredible support from the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation's Shirts Off Our Back initiative," said Angel Benedict, Executive Director, 630 CHED Santas Anonymous. "We've seen a significant increase in families reaching out for help this Christmas, and this support will help ensure we can meet the growing need in the community and brighten up the holidays for Edmonton families."

"The Christmas Bureau of Edmonton is so grateful for the continued support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation," said Adam Zawadiuk, Executive Director, Christmas Bureau. "We have been a proud partner of the Shirt Off Our Backs initiative for many years, and it is one of our favourite events. The joy of the fans when they get to meet the players is only surpassed by the joy of our clients when they receive a festive food hamper during the holiday season. The support of the EOCF and the amazing Oil Country fans makes this all possible."

Oilers belt bags will be available for purchase on the concourses at Rogers Place for $30.

A limited number of seats are still available for Friday's game at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

