RELEASE: Oilers & West Edmonton Mall announce autograph session

EDMONTON, AB – OEG Sports & Entertainment and West Edmonton Mall announced today that the Edmonton Oilers public autograph session will return to WEM on Thursday, November 27 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The full Oilers roster will be on-site at various locations, giving fans the opportunity to have a personal item or team-issued card autographed.

The first 300 fans in line at Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s locations will be guaranteed an autograph. Custom Upper Deck cards provided at McDavid’s table will be the only items eligible for an autograph. Due to high demand, fans will be limited to one signature per player.

"We are excited to once again partner with WEM to bring fans an exciting opportunity to meet their favourite players at the Edmonton Oilers Autograph Session," said Stew MacDonald, President and Chief Revenue Officer, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "Our players always look forward to connecting with the incredible fans who cheer them on year after year. The unwavering passion our fans show throughout the season is truly unmatched and continues to inspire our team both on and off the ice."

"We're thrilled to be a proud partner of the Edmonton Oilers and welcome the team back to WEM for the Oilers Autograph Session this November," said Danielle Woo, West Edmonton Mall General Manager and Executive Vice President of Tourism. "As one of our most eagerly anticipated events of the year, it is a truly unique opportunity for fans to meet all their favourite players in person. The energy in Oil Country is stronger than ever, and this is guaranteed to be a fun-filled, unforgettable day for Oilers fans."

The player station map will be released 24 hours prior to the event. This event is free of charge and does not require a ticket. Additional details are available at WEM.ca/Oilers.