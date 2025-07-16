RELEASE: Oilers to open 2025-26 season with Battle of Alberta

EDMONTON, AB – For the first time since the 2017-18 campaign, the Edmonton Oilers will open the season with a Battle of Alberta against the provincial rival Calgary Flames.

The NHL released the full 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday, with the Oilers and Flames squaring off on Wednesday, Oct. 8 at 8pm MT at Rogers Place. The opening-week rivalry matchups with continue for the Oilers on Saturday, Oct. 11 as they host the Vancouver Canucks at 8pm MT.

The team will then hit the road for a five-game trip that takes them to New York to visit the Rangers, Islanders and New Jersey Devils before stops in Detroit and Ottawa. They return home for the always-anticipated lone visit from the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The newly-named Utah Mammoth will visit Rogers Place on Tuesday, Oct. 28, and the first Stanley Cup Final rematch of the season between the Oilers and Panthers will be played in Florida on Saturday, Nov. 22 to conclude Edmonton's season-high seven-game road trip.

Other marquee matchups include the Toronto Maple Leafs in Edmonton on Tuesday, Feb. 3, the Boston Bruins visiting Rogers Place on New Year's Eve and the Panthers in town on Thursday, March 19.

The Maple Leafs visit marks the finale of a season-high eight-game homestand, with the Oilers playing in Calgary the following night before the Olympic break that will run Feb. 5-24. Edmonton ends February with a three-game California road trip starting Wednesday, Feb. 25 in Anaheim.

The Oilers will wrap up the regular season with a two-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, April 13 and the Canucks on Thursday, April 16.

