RELEASE: Oilers to host inaugural Dia de los Muertos game

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers inaugural Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) game will take place Monday, November 4 when the team hosts the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place to highlight and honour another vibrant and diverse community and culture of Oil Country.

With the Oilers Dia de los Muertos logos and design elements on full display throughout the arena, this cultural celebration will include vibrant pageantry paying tribute this unique holiday, including a local mariachi band and other special in-game elements including Latin music, signature cocktails, food items and more.

Limited-edition Oilers Dia de los Muertos jerseys will also be on display on the concourse of Rogers Place and available for online auction at a later date in support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

Oilers Dia de los Muertos merchandise will be available for purchase at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com starting on Saturday, November 2 at 10:00 AM.

Limited tickets for Monday's game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The Oilers Dia de los Muertos logos were designed by Cristoval Castillon, Design Lead, OEG Sports & Entertainment.

"I’ve always wanted to bring a little bit of Mexican representation to the Oilers and with our Dia de los Muertos game, I found an opportunity to highlight aspects of the traditional holiday such as the calaca – the skeletal figure featured on the main crest of the Oilers Dia de los Muertos jersey – most popular in modern Day of the Dead costumes and decorations," Castillon said.

"The main crest is flanked on the left shoulder of the jersey by our friend Hunter the Lynx, who adorns a quetzal feathered headdress once worn by those in high power, along with their deities, within ancient Aztec civilization. The 'Petroleros' logo sits upon the right shoulder adorned with bright sunflowers and marigolds which are highly symbolic of Mexico.

"I hope this night brings joy to those within the Edmonton Mexican, Hispanic and Latin communities, and those who just love celebrating along with us! ¡Oilé, Oilé, Oilé!"