PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Capitals (11.24.23)

GAME RECAP: Hurricanes 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

BLOG: Oilers to be challenged by Hurricanes' strong lineup, tactics and home record

PROJECTED LINEUP: Janmark making his return to Oilers lineup vs. Carolina (11.22.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes (11.22.23)

GAME RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard to make first Oilers start in Sunrise (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers (11.20.23)

GAME RECAP: Lightning 6, Oilers 4

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning (11.17.23)

BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup

BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation are proud to partner with Movember for Hockey Fights Cancer Night when the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation are proud to partner with Movember for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Tuesday, November 28, when the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

In honour of the 25th anniversary of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the signature colour of lavender will be on full display throughout Rogers Place. Before puck drop, fans are encouraged to fill out "I FIGHT FOR" cards to hold up during the pre-game ceremony to honour the people in their life who have battled cancer.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will be hosting a number of Oil Country kids who are battling cancer with their families, including a special puck-drop ceremony.

To help support the ongoing fight against cancer, the EOCF will also be selling limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer mittens for $30 each – available on the concourses at Rogers Place. Fans not attending the game can purchase the mittens from 5:00 PM until puck drop in Ford Hall while supplies last. Net proceeds from the mitten sales will go towards the Kids with Cancer Society and EOCF.

The Oilers MEGA 50/50 continues in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and Movember, with the main draw taking place at 11:00 PM after Tuesday's game. The jackpot is already over $650,000 and tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

"Whether it's a family member, friend or loved one, cancer affects everyone across Oil Country," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "The EOCF is honoured to work with organizations like the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation, Movember and Kids with Cancer Society, that help provide support to those fighting cancer and work tirelessly towards finding a cure for this devastating disease."

The Kids with Cancer Society continues to help children and families in Northern Alberta facing cancer, through their unique and vital programs.

"Childhood cancer can be relentless, and it is a journey that no family ever wants to be on and cannot be faced alone," said Chelsea Draeger Hughes, CEO of Kids with Cancer Society. "For over 44 years, families have counted on the Kids with Cancer Society throughout their child's entire journey, for whatever they may need, and the most important thing is community. We are fortunate to be able to provide the programs and services families absolutely need because of the support of our community. Things like counselling, financial support, education programs, sibling supports, family activities like Camp Beat It and Christmas events – we call those, happy distractions. There is nothing better than to see a child's face light up when they walk into the Kids with Cancer house and it's decorated for the season – it's pretty awesome. We are so grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers for standing by our kids and families for so many years. They help expand the awareness of childhood cancer and it really is the kindness and generosity of strangers that create this great big community for our families to lean on in their darkest moments."

Movember focuses on men's health by informing and supporting men with prostate and testicular cancer and working to accelerate health outcomes.

"Movember and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation are bringing two legacy organizations (and a ton of stellar moustaches) together to change the face of men’s health," said Todd Minerson, Country Director of Movember Canada. "Oilers fans and all Albertans have our deepest gratitude for their support of our work to fight prostate and testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. Here's to everyone who has endured the hairy lips, and worked to help men live longer, healthier, happier lives. We can't do it without you."