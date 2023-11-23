RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer game on Tuesday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club and Community Foundation are proud to partner with Movember for Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Tuesday, November 28, when the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

In honour of the 25th anniversary of the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, the signature colour of lavender will be on full display throughout Rogers Place. Before puck drop, fans are encouraged to fill out "I FIGHT FOR" cards to hold up during the pre-game ceremony to honour the people in their life who have battled cancer.

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will be hosting a number of Oil Country kids who are battling cancer with their families, including a special puck-drop ceremony.

To help support the ongoing fight against cancer, the EOCF will also be selling limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer mittens for $30 each – available on the concourses at Rogers Place. Fans not attending the game can purchase the mittens from 5:00 PM until puck drop in Ford Hall while supplies last. Net proceeds from the mitten sales will go towards the Kids with Cancer Society and EOCF.

The Oilers MEGA 50/50 continues in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and Movember, with the main draw taking place at 11:00 PM after Tuesday's game. The jackpot is already over $650,000 and tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.