RELEASE: Oilers to honour Canadian Armed Forces

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Appreciation Night will take place on Monday, February 26 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place, honouring all Canadian military members for their service. The Oilers 50/50 will also be supporting military personnel, first responders and their families.

This year's CAF Appreciation Night will help mark the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force with a military-themed takeover of Rogers Place, featuring an esteemed honour guard, pre-game ceremony and puck drop, the American and Canadian national anthems performed by Royal Canadian Air Force member, Cindy Scott, and a special intermission scrimmage featuring CAF members' children.

In addition, signed Oilers military-themed jerseys will be available in an upcoming Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation online auction with proceeds going to Support our Troops, which provides financial assistance and other support to veterans, serving members and their families.

Limited tickets for Monday’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

"Canadian Armed Forces members play a critical role, at home and around the world, in ensuring the safety and sovereignty of our country, and OEG Sports & Entertainment and the Oilers are honoured to show our deep gratitude and appreciation for their service," said Tim Shipton, EVP, External Affairs, OEGSE. "We look forward to welcoming CAF members and their families to Rogers Place, and thanking them alongside all of Oil Country."

In addition to the in-game elements, the Oilers 50/50 from February 26 to March 2 will support of Canadian military personnel, first responders and their families through 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS), Wounded Warriors and Valour Place.

"We are once again very proud to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) who have been tremendous supporters of our tutoring program," said Floyd Perras, Executive Director of the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS). "This program continues to have a significant positive impact for our military and veteran families and fosters a sense of resiliency and belonging for their children. Through funding from the EOCF, we can remove barriers to successful education for many children in our community. We thank the EOCF for their support and partnership as we work together to better the lives of our military and veteran families."

"As we approach the one-year anniversary of the loss of Edmonton Police Constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan, we are reminded of the service and sacrifice made by our first responders and their families to keep us safe," said Scott Maxwell, Executive Director, Wounded Warriors Canada. "We know how much it means to those who serve when the community has their back and they're able to receive mental health supports in their time of need. That is exactly what we're accomplishing through our proud partnership with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and their 50/50 initiative."

"We are profoundly grateful to the Oilers Foundation for this opportunity to highlight Valour Place and for supporting our mission of giving heroes hope away from home," said Sylvie Keane, Executive Director, Valour Place. "Serving military members, veterans, and first responders sacrifice so much for our country and communities, therefore, we are dedicated to supporting them during their medical journeys. Thank you, Oilers fans, for ensuring Valour Place remains a safe comfortable haven for these families, 365 days a year."

50/50 tickets are now available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.