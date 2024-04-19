RELEASE: Oilers to face Kings in first round of playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers could have played either the Kings or Vegas Golden Knights – their two 2023 playoff opponents – in this year's first round, depending on the results of Thursday's final games.

Vegas dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks while Los Angeles beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime to leapfrog the Golden Knights into third place in the Pacific, setting up yet another series showdown for the familiar first-round foes.

Edmonton eliminated the Kings from the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, requiring seven games two seasons ago and six games last year.

The Oilers also won three of the four games in the 2023-24 season series.

Here is the game schedule for the opening round series:

GAME 1 @EDM – Monday, April 22, 8pm MT

GAME 2 @EDM – Wednesday, April 24, 8pm MT

GAME 3 @LAK – Friday, April 26, 8:30pm MT

GAME 4 @LAK – Sunday, April 28, 8:30pm MT

GAME 5 @EDM – Wednesday, May 1, TBD

GAME 6 @LAK – Friday, May 3, TBD

GAME 7 @EDM – Sunday, May 5, TBD

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

