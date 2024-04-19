RELEASE: Oilers to face Kings in first round of playoffs

Edmonton and Los Angeles are set to square off for the third consecutive year after seeding was decided in the final games of the season on Thursday

GettyImages-2033885734
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – For the third year in a row, the Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings will meet in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Oilers could have played either the Kings or Vegas Golden Knights – their two 2023 playoff opponents – in this year's first round, depending on the results of Thursday's final games.

Vegas dropped a 4-1 decision to the Anaheim Ducks while Los Angeles beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 in overtime to leapfrog the Golden Knights into third place in the Pacific, setting up yet another series showdown for the familiar first-round foes.

Edmonton eliminated the Kings from the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, requiring seven games two seasons ago and six games last year.

The Oilers also won three of the four games in the 2023-24 season series.

Here is the game schedule for the opening round series:

  • GAME 1 @EDM – Monday, April 22, 8pm MT
  • GAME 2 @EDM – Wednesday, April 24, 8pm MT
  • GAME 3 @LAK – Friday, April 26, 8:30pm MT
  • GAME 4 @LAK – Sunday, April 28, 8:30pm MT
  • GAME 5 @EDM – Wednesday, May 1, TBD
  • GAME 6 @LAK – Friday, May 3, TBD
  • GAME 7 @EDM – Sunday, May 5, TBD

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Watch the video below for information on the various Oilers playoff watch parties.

Everything you need to know about Oilers playoff watch parties

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Gagner & Erne recalled from Bakersfield

BLOG: Broberg back with Oilers following dominant stretch in Bakersfield

RELEASE: Nurse selected as Oilers nominee for King Clancy Trophy

PROJECTED LINEUP: Broberg & Stecher drawing in against the Coyotes

PREVIEW: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers playoffs returning to ICE District

GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

RELEASE: McDavid joins elite company with 100th assist

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sharks

RELEASE: Playoffs 50/50 underway supporting Alberta Fights Cancer

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 1