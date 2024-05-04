RELEASE: Oilers to face Canucks in second round of playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton's next opponent was confirmed following Vancouver's 1-0 victory in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, receiving a 28-save shutout from Arturs Silovs and the game-winning goal from Pius Suter with 1:39 remaining in regulation to set up the all-Canadian showdown in Round 2.

The Oilers needed five games to defeat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and were awaiting the result of the series to determine if they'd be starting the second round on home ice or the road, which was confirmed as the latter following Vancouver's shutout at Bridgestone Arena.

The Canucks edged out the Oilers for the top spot in the Pacific Division during the regular season by a five-point margin to earn home-ice advantage, winning all four matchups with Edmonton by a combined score of 21-7 that included two early-season defeats and a 3-1 loss late in the campaign with Connor McDavid out of the lineup.

Edmonton holds a 7-2-0 record against Vancouver in the postseason, sweeping the Canucks in the first round of their first-ever playoff meeting back in 1986 before defeating them in six games during the 1992 Division Final.

The game schedule for the second-round series will be added when available from the NHL.

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.