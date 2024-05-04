RELEASE: Oilers to face Canucks in second round of playoffs

Edmonton will go head-to-head with their Canadian rivals in Round 2 after the Canucks scored late to knock off the Predators in six games with a 1-0 shutout victory on Friday night

Vancouver Canucks v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will face the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton's next opponent was confirmed following Vancouver's 1-0 victory in Game 6 of their first-round series against the Nashville Predators on Friday night, receiving a 28-save shutout from Arturs Silovs and the game-winning goal from Pius Suter with 1:39 remaining in regulation to set up the all-Canadian showdown in Round 2.

The Oilers needed five games to defeat the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and were awaiting the result of the series to determine if they'd be starting the second round on home ice or the road, which was confirmed as the latter following Vancouver's shutout at Bridgestone Arena.

The Canucks edged out the Oilers for the top spot in the Pacific Division during the regular season by a five-point margin to earn home-ice advantage, winning all four matchups with Edmonton by a combined score of 21-7 that included two early-season defeats and a 3-1 loss late in the campaign with Connor McDavid out of the lineup.

Edmonton holds a 7-2-0 record against Vancouver in the postseason, sweeping the Canucks in the first round of their first-ever playoff meeting back in 1986 before defeating them in six games during the 1992 Division Final.

The game schedule for the second-round series will be added when available from the NHL.

A limited number of tickets for home playoff games are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

News Feed

BLOG: Oilers making the most of extra time off before Round 2

POST-GAME: Draisaitl all-around dominant in deciding victory

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kings 3 (Game 5)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

BLOG: Oilers to leave no room for Kings' revival in Game 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings (Game 5)

POST-GAME: A work of Stu-art

GAME RECAP: Oilers 1, Kings 0 (Game 4)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

RELEASE: Campbell & Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 4)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Kings 1 (Game 3)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 4 - OT (Game 2)