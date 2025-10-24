RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Henrique's 1000th game on Oct. 30

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will honour forward Adam Henrique for reaching the 1,000 NHL games played milestone with a pre-game ceremony on Thursday, October 30 when they host the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

The 35-year-old in his 16th season achieved the feat on Tuesday when the Oilers defeated the Senators 3-2 in overtime in Ottawa, becoming the 409th player in NHL history to reach this milestone. The Oilers will celebrate his achievement with an on-ice ceremony before puck-drop, attended by teammates, family members and special guests.

Acquired by the Oilers ahead of the 2024 trade deadline, Henrique quickly became a respected veteran presence on and off the ice, contributing key goals during the team's last two playoff runs while providing leadership, professionalism and experience in the locker room.

Originally selected by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Henrique has suited up for the Devils, Anaheim Ducks and Oilers during his storied career. With his second tally of the season during Thursday's win over the Montreal Canadiens in game 1,001, he is up to 277 goals and 283 assists for 560 points – plus 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points in 67 post-season appearances.

In 2021, Henrique and Seattle Kraken defenceman Brandon Montour founded the Henrique Montour Foundation to give back to young athletes and minor hockey programs in their home communities.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the Oilers vs. Rangers game on October 30 to join the team in celebrating Henrique's career. Tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.