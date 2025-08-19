RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available August 28

Edmonton opens the 2025-26 season with a Battle of Alberta at home against the Calgary Flames on October 8

Oilers_2526_AllGamesOnSale_2568x1444
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced that single game tickets for the 2025-26 NHL season will go on sale on Thursday, August 28 at 10 AM MT at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The 2025-26 Oilers season will begin with a Battle of Alberta home opener against the Calgary Flames on October 8, followed by the return of Evander Kane and the Vancouver Canucks to Rogers Place for another Pacific Division showdown on October 11. The Oilers will also host the Original Six Boston Bruins for a special New Year's Eve game on December 31.

In addition to single game tickets, Quarter Season Seats are now available as fans can purchase an 11-game package starting at just $120 per month and enjoy many of the benefits of being a Season Seat Holder. A variety of Full & Half Season Seats options are also available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats.

"We're excited to welcome Oil Country back to ICE District for another thrilling season of Oilers hockey," said Stew MacDonald, President and CRO, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "Our players feed off the unmatched passion and energy of the best fans in the NHL, and there's no better way to be part of the action than being in Rogers Place on an Oilers game night."

