RELEASE: Oilers sign Travis Dermott to PTO

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Travis Dermott to a professional tryout (PTO).

The 27-year-old blueliner joins the Oilers after spending last season with the Arizona Coyotes, with whom he skated in 50 games recording a pair of goals along with five assists with 26 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time with Arizona, the Newmarket, Ont. native spent parts of two seasons with the Vancouver Canucks in 2021-22 and 2022-23, appearing in 28 games with two goals and an assist.

Originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft (34th overall), the left-shot defender saw action in 251 games over parts of five seasons with Toronto, tallying 12 goals and 40 assists.

Through seven NHL campaigns, Dermott has dressed in 329 games and collected 16 goals and 46 assists for 62 points as well as 128 penalty minutes while averaging 16:03 TOI per game.

Dermott has also appeared in 22 career playoff games, registering two goals and three assists while averaging 15:42 TOI per game.